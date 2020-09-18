Vikings Declare Starting Corner’s Status Ahead of Week 2 Colts Matchup

Battling a rib injury this week following his NFL debut against the Packers, Vikings rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler has been officially ruled out of this Sunday’s game against the Colts.

The third-round pick out of Mississippi State landed on the Vikings’ injury report on Wednesday and Thursday with the rib injury he likely sustained against the Packers. He did not practice all week.

The Vikings cornerbacks struggled against Aaron Rodgers last Sunday, but Dantzler was often in position to make plays and finished as the team’s top-performing corner, per Pro Football Focus.

First-round rookie Jeff Gladney likely moves into a role as the starting nickel cornerback, moving Mike Hughes to the outside along with fellow third-year corner Holton Hill. Gladney was on the injury report both Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury but was a full participant.

The Vikings will also be without right guard Pat Elflein on Sunday, who was put on the injured reserve list on Wednesday and will be unavailable until Week 5. His injury is unknown as of Friday.

Check back later for more.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Skol Nation!