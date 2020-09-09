Vikings Star Placed On Injured Reserve List, Will Miss at Least 3 Weeks

Vikings star Danielle Hunter’s suspected injury proved to be much worse than we thought.

The 25-year-old was placed on the team’s injured reserve list on Wednesday. Under 2020’s pandemic-specific rules, Hunter will miss at least the first three weeks of the season. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that it is a neck injury.

#Vikings DE Danielle Hunter has been placed on IR and practice squad K Chase McLaughlin has been protected. pic.twitter.com/eNmJUAT2PP — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 9, 2020

Hunter is the youngest NFL player to reach 50 career sacks and the latest Vikings edge rusher who began their career as a later-round draft pick and emerge as an NFL star. Hunter, a 2015 third-round draft pick, didn’t start until his third season and has 14.5 sacks in each of the past two years, earning Pro Bowl nods in both 2018 and 2019.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks hinted that Hunter may not be ready to go, or at least spoke that in the event of missing Hunter, he’ll be difficult to replace.

“A guy like Danielle he brings a whole other type of game in,” Kendricks said. “It’s going to be hard to replace a guy like that but we have guys that also are hungry and want to step up, too.”

The Vikings will likely move Ifeadi Odenigbo into a starting role to bookend newly acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

