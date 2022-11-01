NFL Execs Give Honest Takes on 7 Biggest Deadline Trades

The 2022 NFL trade deadline was one of the busiest in recent memory.

Not only were there 10 deals made in advance of the November 1 deadline, but some of the biggest names in the sport changed addresses. Some of the teams at the top of the Super Bowl hierarchy helped themselves, tremendously.

To get a feel for the biggest winners and losers of the deadline, Heavy Sports spoke to multiple NFL coaches, scouts, and executives to get their thoughts on some of the biggest deals that went down.

Buffalo Bills Trade for Indianapolis Colts RB Nyheim Hines

The Buffalo Bills, as Heavy Sports reported prior to the November 1 trade deadline, spent the final hours before the deadline shopping for running back help, and wound up upgrading the position by swapping Zack Moss for Indianapolis Colts RB Nyheim Hines.

Hines is a versatile playmaker, who was relegated to spot duty behind Jonathan Taylor in Indianapolis, but is averaging 7.5 yards per reception along with his 36 rushing yards and 1 rushing touchdown through Week 8.

Buffalo could also deploy Hines in the return game, giving him the potential to contribute in all three phases of a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

Executive’s take: “He helps them tremendously. If he stays healthy, Nyheim will be their best all-around running back. The key is, he has talent, he’s a good receiver, good runner, has big-time playmaking ability, he just has to stay on the field.” – NFC personnel executive

Miami Dolphins Trade for Denver Broncos EDGE Bradley Chubb

Bradley Chubb battled through nagging injuries throughout his tenure in Denver, but the 26-year-old still has the potential to significantly impact a game off the edge.

After trading the Denver Broncos a 2023 first-round pick, the Dolphins have a top-of-the-depth-chart difference-maker in a division race they figure to play a role in.

In addition to his 6.0 sacks this season, Chubb has also produced 26 quarterback pressures through the first 8 games of the 2022 campaign. Randy Gregory’s presence and the emergence of Baron Browning made Chubb, due to be a free agent at year’s end, expendable.

Executive’s take: “This is a good deal for both sides. He had a great rookie year, but he’s been hurt. I don’t think the Broncos had any designs on giving him a long-term deal, and now they get something for him. Bradley Chubb would be a fit in any defense, he’s a really good pass-rusher. He helps the Dolphins, because you can rotate him like the Bills use Von Miller … rotate him in on 3rd down, late in games, and let him go get sacks.” – Veteran NFL scout

Chicago Bears Trade for Pittsburgh Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Finally. The Chicago Bears make a move to correct an offseason of mistakes ignoring Justin Fields’ supporting cast, flipping a 2023 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Chase Claypool.

Claypool, 24, has pulled down 32 receptions for 311 yards with 1 touchdown and only 1 drop, despite wildly inconsistent quarterback play from Steelers signal-callers Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.

Landing in Chicago, in a receiving corps that already features 25-year-old Darnell Mooney, whom the Bears are optimistic about signing to an extension as soon as he is eligible, Claypool has the potential to be a game-altering and reliable weapon for Fields. Signed through the 2023 season, Claypool is one big step towards the Bears forming a formidable receiving corps for years to come.

Executive’s take: “Seems like a really nice pickup for their system and quarterback. Chase is a big, physical target who can really run.” – NFC pro personnel director

Minnesota Vikings Trade for Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson

The Minnesota Vikings aren’t going to let a fast start to the season and down year in the NFC North go to waste, especially with Irv Smith sidelined for up to 8-to-10 weeks due to a foot injury, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah needed to add at tight end. Adofo-Mensah added a major weapon for Kirk Cousins’ arsenal.

T.J. Hockenson arrives in Minnesota as Pro Football Focus’ No. 8 ranked receiving tight end, catching 26 passes for 395 yards and 3 touchdowns, while averaging 15.2 yards per reception for the Lions.

The Vikings boast the No. 5 ranked red-zone offense in the NFL, scoring touchdowns on 66% of trips inside the 20-yard line, and Hockenson has the chance to make a significant impact in this aspect of the offense. Through Week 8, Hockenson has caught 2 of his 3 touchdowns inside the red zone.

Coach’s take: “T.J. is a fit everywhere. I’m shocked the Lions traded him.” – NFL tight ends coach

Baltimore Ravens Trade for Chicago Bears LB Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith finally got his wish, after requesting a trade from the Chicago Bears on August 9, landing with the Baltimore Ravens, where the 25-year-old will have a legitimate chance to make a playoff run.

Smith, while easily the focal point of the Bears’ defense, has already produced 83 total tackles with 2.5 sacks. Additionally, Smith is plenty capable of dropping into coverage, currently holding opposing quarterbacks to a 69.0 passer rating when targeted.

In Baltimore, Smith is the dominant off-ball linebacker the Ravens’ defense has been missing. Smith has the chance to play a vital role down the stretch

Executive’s Take: “I think it’s a GREAT trade for the Ravens. He can play. It was time for a change of scenery for him and the Bears, I think Baltimore got a lot better off of this trade.” – NFC South personnel executive

Philadelphia Eagles Trade for Chicago Bears EDGE Robert Quinn

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman once again signaled that Philadelphia is really going for it this season, trading a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for pass rusher Robert Quinn.

Quinn, in his Eagles debut, produced 1 tackle for loss after arriving in Philadelphia with 1.0 sack this season with the Bears.

In all likelihood, Quinn will serve as a rotational edge-rusher the Eagles can deploy on third down and late in games. Finally freed from double-teams faced in Chicago, Quinn has a real chance to make a real impact in limited snaps.

Executive’s take: “I love it. Great move for Howie and the Eagles. He’s a legitimate veteran pass-rusher. You can’t have enough pass-rushers.” – AFC South scouting director

San Francisco 49ers Trade for Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey’s San Francisco 49ers debut was historic, while also symbolizing John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan signaling to the rest of the NFC that this is a team that now must be taken seriously.

It was wholly obvious at the time of the trade that McCaffrey was tailor-made to play in Shanahan’s scheme, but his 149 yards from scrimmage with a rushing, receiving, and passing touchdown defied even the wildest expectations for the versatile running back’s debut, against the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams.

McCaffrey gives the 49ers a three-down running back, and relives some of the pressure of shoehorning Deebo Samuel into a role in the ground game, as well as a dominant receiving option for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. In a conference with no clear second-best team behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, McCaffrey has the ability and potential to lift the 49ers into that mantle.

Executive’s Take: “The 49ers might be the biggest winner of the trade deadline. The McCaffrey trade makes them quite a bit better.” – NFL personnel executive

Post-Week 8 Power Rankings

1. Philadelphia Eagles (7-0)

2. Buffalo Bills (6-1)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)

4. Dallas Cowboys (6-2)

5. Minnesota Vikings (6-1)

6. Seattle Seahawks (5-3)

7. San Francisco 49ers (4-4)

8. New York Giants (6-2)

9. Baltimore Ravens (5-3)

10. Tennessee Titans (5-2)

Quote of the Week

“I apologize to Raider Nation for that performance. I own that. It starts with me. We’re gonna work hard, and we’re gonna fix it.” – Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, following Las Vegas’ 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints

There’s no doubt now, the Las Vegas Raiders are the biggest disappointment of this season, and it would appear unlikely at 2-5, with losses to the division rival Chargers and Chiefs on the ledger that this team has any real chance of turning it around.

It hasn’t mattered that the Raiders traded for Davante Adams, signed Chandler Jones, and brought in Josh McDaniels to help take quarterback Derek Carr’s game to new heights after interim coach Rich Bisaccia guided Vegas to the playoffs after a tumultuous 2021 season.

Entering Week 9, the Raiders are 26th in total DVOA, and rank 29th in defensive DVOA, while allowing 21.75 points per game.

Sunday had to feel like rock bottom for McDaniels and the Raiders, watching Derek Carr play like he picked up a football for the first time, passing for 101 yards with 1 interception against a banged-up and beleaguered Saints secondary.

However, for the Raiders, with five of the final 10 games of this season against teams either currently in the playoff picture or knocking on the doorstep, it isn’t going to get any easier.

McDaniels can vow to fix the problem all he wants, but seven games into this season the only thing he has shown capable of doing is finding more ways for his team to lose.

Final Thought

The New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars may need to stare down unfortunate realities at the quarterback position.

Few prospects have arrived to the NFL with higher expectations or acclaim than Trevor Lawrence, prior to being chosen No. 1 overall by the Jaguars in the 2021 draft. And, similarly, Zach Wilson was hailed as the savior of New York football, when he came off the board two picks later.

Neither has come close to meeting expectations.

Through the first 43 starts (25 for Lawrence, 18 for Wilson), the disappointing starts to their careers should be a terrifying realization for Jaguars GM Trent Baalke and Jets GM Joe Douglas. Especially after investing so much in and around their young quarterbacks.

Sunday in London, Lawrence for the first time looked truly lost in big moments, the biggest moments that Jacksonville needed him to rise to the occasion. Lawrence tossed an awful interception when he rolled out to his right and was picked off at the 1-yard line by Broncos safety Justin Simmons on a throw that it didn’t even seem like Lawrence saw him looming. Later, in a massive spot in the game, Lawrence tossed another interception with 1:36, ending the Jaguars’ comeback bid in Week 8.

Meanwhile, in East Rutherford, Wilson completed 20-of-41 passes for 355 yards with 2 touchdowns to 3 interceptions in a disheartening 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots that raises concern over whether he is anywhere close to being the Jets’ long-term solution.

Entering Week 9, Wilson’s 7.4 yards per attempt is just 14th in the league. Even more alarming, Lawrence’s 6.6 average ranks 23rd in the NFL, despite playing for a quarterback-friendly head coach in a quarterback-friendly scheme with young and speedy receivers on the perimeter.

“The biggest problem in New York is there isn’t a single person with the experience or track record of developing young quarterbacks,” an NFL offensive coach told Heavy Sports.

Neither of these highly touted draft picks have offered more than rare glimpses of their potential to be franchise quarterbacks at this level. That is a major concern.

This is expected to be a historically deep quarterback class in 2023, with as many as five quarterbacks projected as first-round picks, five months before the first selection is made.

The Jaguars have a very real possibility of picking in the top five selections if Lawrence doesn’t dramatically improve. Just as the Jets, current owners of the No. 5 seed in the AFC Playoff picture, may not be able to avoid backsliding into the top 10 picks if Wilson doesn’t suddenly turn things around.

Can either the Jets or the Jaguars be ruled out from picking a quarterback high next spring? Or in 2024, within three years of investing a top-3 pick in the position?

With young — and highly expensive — rosters, the Jets currently have the 21st most cap space in the league, and the Jaguars 26th, the decision on whether to pass on a quarterback such as Bryce Young or Will Levis could be a difficult one next spring if Lawrence and Wilson don’t show marked growth over the second half of this season.

The worst thing the Jaguars and Jets could do is settle for mediocrity at the most important position in sports if better options happen to present themselves.