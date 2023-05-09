Adam Thielen Sounds off on Disrepect for His Replacement With Vikings

The national media has penned USC wide receiver Jordan Addison, selected 23rd overall, as the de-facto replacement for longtime Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.

However, Thielen doesn’t see it that way.

After an offseason of chatter that revolved around the need for a new WR2 to fill Thielen’s shoes, the veteran wide receiver pushed back that K.J. Osborn was not given the credit he deserves.

“Everybody’s been a little wrong about K.J. [Osborn],” Thielen said. “I just think he’s a WR1 in this league and I think that he has so much talent. His attitude. His effort. The way that he approaches every single day, his mindset is one of the best I’ve ever been around. Great teammate. Locker room guy. Hardest worker every single day. [He] cares so much about his teammates and himself every day. He gets disrespected sometimes and I don’t think it’s deserving. I can’t wait for him to have a big year.”

Vikings WR K.J. Osborn Entering Prove-It Year

A 2020 fifth-round pick, Osborn went from not playing a single offensive snap and losing his job as a punt returner his rookie season to posting back-to-back 650-yard seasons and 12 touchdowns total.

Osborn is entering the final year of his rookie deal and has the fast lane for added work in the offense given his experience. As the third wide receiver last season, Osborn played 906 offensive snaps last season compared to Thielen’s 1094 snaps, averaging 10.4 fewer snaps per game than Thielen.

He’s due to maintain that role if not see an uptick in usage early next season as Addison grows into his expected role in the offense.

While Thielen’s WR1 claim may be a bit lofty, Osborn has proven to be a steady contributor and reliable in the offense. According to Pro Football Focus, Osborn didn’t drop a single pass last season.

Earlier this offseason, Osborn spoke on his bid for the second wide receiver spot opposite of Justin Jefferson and wasn’t willing to concede what he called an opportunity.

“I do if I’m being completely honest with you,” Osborn said when asked if sees next season as a chance to become the Vikings’ second wide receiver in an April 17 media conference. “I know it’s an opportunity. I know there’s stuff ahead. We could still bring guys on and things like that, but at least I can say I’m excited about the opportunity.”

Justin Jefferson Calls K.J. Osborn the Perfect Teammate

While Osborn has been considering part of the Vikings supporting cast the past two seasons, he has surfaced several times to make clutch plays.

Last season, Osborn scored a 28-yard touchdown with 45 seconds left to clinch a 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 3. It was Osborn’s second-game winning touchdown reception, the first coming in overtime against the Carolina Panthers last season.

While Osborn hasn’t seen the same attention as his fellow 2020 draftee in Jefferson, the star wide receiver was not remised to speak on Osborn’s impact in the locker room.

“K.J. is a very quiet person. KJ doesn’t really talk much,” Jefferson said in a September 25 postgame locker room interview. “He’s the guy that always does the right things and he’s just the perfect teammate, really. He’s always doing stuff for you, communicating with you throughout the game. He makes those clutch plays whenever we need him. He’s the perfect person for our team.”