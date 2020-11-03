Fans Join NBA Stars in Trolling Ex-Viking After Dalvin Cook Ties Star’s Record

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook’s four-touchdown performance in a 28-22 win over the Packers on Sunday was a feat that hadn’t been accomplished in over 40 years years.

The last Vikings player to score four touchdowns in a single game was Ahmad Rashad, who scored four TDs in 1979 against the San Francisco 49ers. Rashad has become a familiar figure in the modern sports world due to his role primarily as a basketball sportscaster, however, many fans were unaware of his NFL pedigree.

Non-Vikings fans, Skol Nation members and even NBA stars were shocked to see Ahmad Rashad’s record listed next to Cook’s, spurring a social media outburst.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Skol Nation!

NBAers & Fan Reactions to Rashad

Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell tweeted that he didn’t know Rashad played football, which went viral and spread the news to several other NBA stars, including his teammate Jordan Clarkson.

😂😂😂😂 broooo this is breaking news for me — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) November 1, 2020

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield replied to Mitchell’s tweet, “Facts bro” with a laughing emoji.

Rashad responded to Mitchell’s tweet with a light-hearted “Seriously? Come on, man!”

Fans shared similar reactions to the resurfacing of Rashad’s professional football career which included four Pro Bowl seasons with the Vikings from 1978 to 1981. He also helped the Vikings reach the Super Bowl in 1976.

Still mind blown about the fact Ahmad Rashad played football thought he was just that dude in the world of sports anchors https://t.co/F1xDPAXKKF — Tommy Pickles (@iamshellyshel) November 3, 2020

I knew Ahmad Rashad played in the nfl but I ain’t know he was scoring 4 TDs in games an shit.. that was breaking news to me 😂 — My cash app is broke (@BigKoski_) November 3, 2020

It goes without saying that Rashad deserves a little recognition for his career both as a broadcaster and as a professional athlete.

Ahmad Rashad has lived an amazing life — podcast link in bio (@NoChill_Ril) November 3, 2020

Rashad & Chuck Foreman Reflect on Cook’s Performance

Before Rashad and Cook’s four-touchdown games, running back Chuck Foreman was the only Vikings player to reach the end zone four times in a game — a feat he completed in 1975 against the Buffalo Bills.

Rashad told the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson that he got roughly 50 phone calls and texts after Cook’s fourth TD.

“Records are made to be broken, or tied, and that’s pretty nice that Dalvin did it,” Rashad said. “He had a great game. That kid can play. He’s so explosive. I see a little bit of Walter Payton in him. When he gets somebody coming at him, he delivers the blow.”

Foreman, who led the Vikings to three Super Bowl appearances in 1974, 1975 and 1977 and is a Pro Football Hall of Fame member, has become familiar with Cook since he was drafted in 2017.

“As far as I’m concerned, he’s the best back in the game,” Foreman said. “I think he’s the most skilled at his position. If anybody tied the record, I’m glad Dalvin did it. He’s a heck of a player and a nice young man.”

RELATED ARTICLES: