Vikings’ Defender Sends Warning to Projected No. 1 Draft Pick Caleb Williams

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mekhi Blackmon is getting the trash talk started early.

The second-year defender took it easy given the time of year, subject matter, and his target: former USC teammate Caleb Williams.

“I want you to know we cool and all right now but once ya’ name get called and IF it’s not MN you will be unable to join my PlayStation party..,” Blackmon told Williams on X, formerly Twitter, on April 13.

“If that’s the case don’t call or text me about no getting on COD,” Williams said in response.

😂😂. If that’s the case don’t call or text me about no getting on COD https://t.co/WkdJeVScHL — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) April 13, 2024

The message came as Williams promised unique draft night outfits from him and his girlfriend.

Blackmon and Williams spent the 2022 season as teammates on the Trojans, going 11-3 and earning a berth in the Cotton Bowl.

The Vikings selected Blackmon in the third round with the No. 102 overall pick of the 2023 draft. He started three games and appeared in 15 games total, finishing with eight passes broken up, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

Fellow former Trojan Jordan Addison believes Williams would be a fine addition to the Vikings.

Vikings Would Be ‘Scary’ With Caleb Williams

Addison was a part of that 2022 team and a trusted target of Williams before entering the 2023 draft.

“I don’t even gotta say too much. I think people got an idea with Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson,” Addison said on “The Viking Age” podcast about the idea of playing with Williams on the Vikings.

“It’d be scary.”

That is as unlikely of a scenario as any at this point. All signs continue to indicate the Chicago Bears will select Williams first overall.

Still, the Vikings sent a contingent to USC’s pro day, sending Quarterbacks Coach Josh McCown to get eyes on him. McCown was the point man during the early part of the pre-draft process.

Head Coach Kevin O’Connell and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have since joined.

The Vikings find themselves among the betting favorites to draft Oregon’s Bo Nix. But they have shown an interest in each of the top prospects, giving them options for a variety of scenarios.

Vikings Need 2022 Draft Class to Step Up

Entering their third season at the helm, there is a sense of mounting pressure on Adofo-Mensah to produce a more promising draft class than his first two, particularly on Blackmon’s side of the ball.

Despite selecting three cornerbacks in the top four rounds over the last two drafts, questions remain about the group’s long-term viability.

Byron Murphy is in place at one spot.

But Blackmon, Andrew Booth, and Akalyeb Evans have yet to seize the spot opposite him full-time. Their depth at linebacker is also questionable while they had to reset their edge rusher group this offseason. Adofo-Mensah has also made some questionable moves.

The general rule of thumb is to wait three years before evaluating a draft class. Unfortunately in the NFL, that is not always the case.

Nothing from the organization has suggested a regime change could be coming.

The best way to keep it that way – right behind a winning season – is to produce a strong draft class. That could go a long way toward keeping Adofo-Mensah, and by extension O’Connell, in ownership’s good graces.