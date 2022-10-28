Proposed Trade Lands Vikings $40 Million Wide Receiver

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to be aggressive buyers over the next few days, with an eye specifically toward adding some explosiveness to the passing game.

A handful of recognizable names are believed to be available on the trade market, and not least among them is wide receiver Brandin Cooks. The 29-year-old has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in six of his previous eight campaigns and recently inked a two-year extension worth nearly $40 million to remain with the Houston Texans.

However, Houston has limped to a 1-4-1 record this season — an indication that Cooks doesn’t fit well into the team’s timeline. A mid-round selection from the Vikings in the 2023 NFL Draft, however, might fit perfectly.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Wednesday listed Cooks No. 9 on the website’s trade block big board, noting his value to rosters with offensive prowess behind a quality quarterback, such as the Vikings have behind signal-caller Kirk Cousins.

Teams are interested in Cooks, and it’s not hard to see why. The Houston Texans receiver had 1,000-yard seasons in 2020 and 2021 and is having another solid campaign this year. Despite playing in Houston’s 25th-ranked passing attack, Cooks has logged 28 receptions, 281 yards and a touchdown. However, the Texans weren’t willing to deal Cooks last season and instead viewed him as a long-term building block. He could fill a team’s No. 1 receiver role, which is enough to earn him a spot low on our list.

Vikings Looking to Pair Justin Jefferson With Big-Play Wide Receiver

While perhaps good enough to fill a top role on a quality offense, the Vikings’ don’t need Cooks for that, which makes the proposition of adding him that much more appealing.

Justin Jefferson is on pace for another stellar season, having produced 46 catches for 654 yards and two touchdowns through six games in 2022, per Pro Football Reference. Darren Wolfson of KSTP reported on the October 25 edition of the SKOR North podcast that among the Vikings’ top priorities is adding a wideout opposite Jefferson who is capable of stretching the field.

Wolfson also reported earlier in the week that the Vikings had been in discussions with the Texans ahead of the NFL’s November 1 trade deadline, though he did not specify if the talks involved Cooks. However, Kevin Patra of NFL.com also reported on October 23 that the Texans had been fielding calls from multiple franchises interested in Cooks’ availability.

Vikings in Position to Make Deep Playoff Run in Weak NFC

Going all-in on this season makes a good deal of sense for Minnesota when considering both their performance through six games, as well as the performances of their chief rivals.

The Vikings (5-1) have a chance to grab ahold of a commanding lead in the NFC North Division with a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Green Bay Packers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, while the Chicago Bears take on the Dallas Cowboys. Assuming losses from both teams and win by Minnesota, the Vikings would stretch their division lead to 3.5 games over each competitor just halfway through the season.

The surprise Seattle Seahawks (4-3) are the only team in either the NFC West or NFC South Divisions with a winning record through Week 7, leaving the Vikings in prime position to earn the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Minnesota’s only loss on the year thus far has come to the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles, who currently hold the conference lead by one game, as well as the tiebreak over the Vikings.