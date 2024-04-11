Vikings Face ‘Challenge’ With Justin Jefferson’s Contract Amid Trade Rumors

The Minnesota Vikings have an expensive decision to make.

Justin Jefferson is currently on his fifth-year option. That means a long-term extension or the franchise tag is the only way to keep him around after this coming season.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer detailed his expectation for Jefferson to remain with the Vikings “for the foreseeable future” as the three-time Pro Bowl pass catcher sits on the precipice of resetting the market for all non-quarterbacks in the NFL.

“Minnesota’s built it’s [sic] offense over the past few years where they’d go into this season capable of supporting a rookie quarterback,” Breer wrote on April 10. “The Vikings have an offensive line anchored by tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill, and have skill-position talent such as Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, and Aaron Jones, who they signed in free agency.

“Trading Jefferson would make the whole thing pretty wobbly for a young quarterback the Vikings pick in two weeks, presuming they find a way to get one.”

Posting a Justin Jefferson highlight everyday until he gets extended @JJettas2 Day Thirty-Seven: pic.twitter.com/370GJ7O4Oo — ≋𝘿≋ (@VikingsDynasty) April 11, 2024

The Vikings’ interest in potentially trading up to draft a quarterback has been well-documented.

Breer also pointed to the Vikings brain trust of Head Coach Kevin O’Connell, Offensive Coordinator Wes Phillips, and Quarterbacks Coach Josh McCown. McCown was the Vikings’ point man for the various pro days this offseason.

O’Connell said that they have kept Jefferson abreast of the situation at quarterback, and have for some time.

Jefferson has professed supreme confidence in himself regardless of who his quarterback is.

Vikings Face ‘Challenge’ to Re-Sign Justin Jefferson

That doesn’t clear the Vikings of any concerns, though. Jefferson will count $19.7 million against the salary cap on his fifth-year option. Over The Cap projects the franchise tag for a wide receiver to come in at $24.7 million next season.

“That’s not to say that this will be easy,” Breer wrote. “Jefferson was eligible for a deal a year ago. He’s since incurred another year of injury risk and sustained a hamstring injury, causing him to miss seven games. The quarterback uncertainty would—for a guy with Jefferson’s goals—have to be a factor, too. And over the past two years, since the explosion of deals in 2022 … the receiver market hasn’t moved much, meaning there’s a correction coming.

“So where’s the number for Jefferson? It’s sky high, for sure, and more than $30 million per year. It’s going to be a challenge to get a deal done, but one I think the Vikings dive headlong into after the draft, with the goal of making sure Jefferson is on the roster for a long time to come.”

Breer’s anticipated timeline could be key, letting the situation at quarterback resolve itself.

None of the talk about Jefferson breaking the bank on his next contract should come as a surprise. He is off to a historic start to his career. And Jefferson logged his fourth straight 1000-yard campaign despite missing those seven games this past season.

Former GM Outlines Historic Contract for Justin Jefferson

Former Vikings general manager Jeff Diamond also explained how Jefferson’s potential record-setting contract could look.

“I predict the extension will come in at $172.5 million over the five new years from 2025-2029 but Jefferson’s agents will shoot for $175 million — a $35 million average in new money — and settle at $34.5 million per year,” Diamond wrote for 33rd Team on January 24. “Expect Jefferson’s deal to include a $50 million signing bonus … and $125 million guaranteed.”

Spotrac projects the Vikings to have over $104 million in cap space in 2025.

The Vikings will use some of that space to bolster other roster areas. But a large chunk of it is likely already earmarked for Jefferson.