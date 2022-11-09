Bills’ Stefon Diggs Sends Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Strong Message

The Minnesota Vikings‘ Week 10 matchup with the Buffalo Bills is brimming with intriguing storylines — none larger than Stefon Diggs‘ reunion with the team that drafted him in the fifth round of the 2015 draft.

Diggs became Minnesota’s sweetheart following the Minneapolis Miracle in 2018, however, his situation with the Vikings grew sour. Diggs was traded to the Bills in exchange for four draft picks, including a 2020 first-rounder.

That pick was used to selected Justin Jefferson 22nd overall. Jefferson’s rise into the upper echelon of elite wide receivers has made the trade a rare win-win in the league.

Diggs proved he could bring success to his team by becoming the focal point of Buffalo’s offense. He led the league in receiving yards in 2020, earning his first All-Por mention, and helped the Bills reach their first conference championship in nearly 30 decades.

And after missing the playoffs the past two seasons, the Vikings (7-1) are enjoying their best start since 2009 with Jefferson as the centerpiece of the offense. Meanwhile, The Bills (6-2) opened the season as Super Bowl contenders and have lived up to the billing with Diggs leading the charge, posting a league-high seven receiving touchdowns eight games into the season.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Diggs addressed his feelings toward Minnesota and Jefferson approaching a reunion with his former team.

Stefon Diggs Says Justin Jefferson is One of the Best

When asked how he feels watching Jefferson become a star in Minnesota, “It’s exciting, especially for me, you know,” Diggs told Heavy. “I’m a fan of JJ. He’s a hell of a player. He’s one of the best in the game right now, as well. He can get open and who doesn’t want to see a good old gritty after a touchdown?”

Diggs added that he never wished ill will on the Vikings or Jefferson after the trade.

“I never lived in a space of wanting anything bad for them or wanting for anything bad for anybody they drafted… I’m never a hater. I always support people because if another person shines, it won’t dim your light at all,” Diggs said. “S***, it’s like they want me to be like, ‘Oh, I hate him over there. I hate everything about it.’ That s*** is not personal to me. I’ll be happy for guys to get off. I love a good receiver play.”

Diggs has remained a fan of Jefferson since Jefferson’s rookie year. As Jefferson was on pace to break the all-time rookie receiving yards record, Diggs threw his vote for Offensive Rookie of the Year in for Jefferson.

Bleacher Report polled fans on Instagram asking who should win the award, and Diggs chimed in with an unprompted, surprising comment: “JEFFERSON DUHHHHH.”

.@stefondiggs says he wants to see Justin Jefferson win Offensive Rookie of the Year. That's real. pic.twitter.com/ZlcrTLH7hj — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 25, 2020

Jefferson addressed the drama fueled between Diggs and him late in his rookie year, saying, “A lot of people felt that I was coming in to replace Stefon Diggs. They kind of made it seem like we was enemies

But real recognizes real,” Jefferson said, adding that he and Diggs congratulated each other on their first seasons with their current teams.

Adam Thielen Addresses Stefon Diggs’ Departure

In a November 7 interview ahead of Sunday’s game at Buffalo, Adam Thielen admitted he didn’t want to see Diggs go, although Jefferson eased any worries in the offense.

“I didn’t want it to happen because I had a great relationship with Diggs — still do to this day. I have a ton of respect for the person he is and the teammate he was to me,” Thielen said. “I was bummed out at first but at the same time I was happy for him.

“For us to get Justin in turn for that, and for him to come in right away and play at such a high level, it really made the transition a lot easier than I could have expected,” Thielen added. “And now to see the way that Justin not only plays the game but what type of teammate he is, his character in the building, outside the building is impressive. It’s good to be around a guy like that.”