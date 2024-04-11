Cam Newton Puts Falcons Under Fire for Kirk Cousins’ $180 Million Deal

The Minnesota Vikings had their offer to re-sign Kirk Cousins blown out of the water by a four-year, $180 million deal from the Atlanta Falcons that has come under fire by former MVP quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton appeared on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe on April 9 and addressed a previous statement he made calling Cousins’ contract “alarming,” saying he’s happy for Cousins to secure a contract of that size but adding that the Falcons have mismanaged their finances.

Cam Newton Spotlight’s Falcons’ Confidence in Cousins, Signals Potential Tampering With Vikings QB

While Newton’s critique of the Falcons has its blemishes, it does call attention to the extreme confidence the team had in offering Cousins a $45 million-a-year deal despite the severity of his injury.

During his opening news conference with the Falcons, Cousins indicated he spoke with the team trainer before free agency opened on March 13.

“When you get here and you look around and you think, boy, there’s great people here,” Cousins said on March 13, per ESPN. “And it’s not just the football team. I mean, I’m looking at the support staff, meeting, calling yesterday, calling our head athletic trainer and talking to our head of PR, I’m thinking we’ve got good people here.”

The NFL is investigating the matter, which could lead to Atlanta losing draft capital.

Vikings QB Future to Be Set Soon

The Vikings’ decision to move on from Cousins came with the expectation they draft a blue-chip rookie quarterback to build around for the future.

Speculation continues to grow about who that quarterback will be with three weeks before the NFL Draft.

But whichever quarterback it is, they’ll land in the best situation of any quarterback in this year’s draft class considering the Vikings’ offensive personnel and Kevin O’Connell‘s acumen at the position.