Vikings Must Sign $7.5 Million QB After Jaren Hall Concussion

Less than a week after addressing the loss of Kirk Cousins for the season, the Minnesota Vikings already face another critical question at quarterback.

Rookie Jaren Hall left the first start of his career after suffering a concussion against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 5. Career backup Josh Dobbs, who the Vikings acquired from the Arizona Cardinals in trade just five days earlier, was forced to take the helm. Scott Hanson of NFL Network noted during the Red Zone broadcast that the team designated backup running back Cam Akers as its emergency quarterback for the afternoon.

Minnesota’s lack of personnel at the game’s most important position makes clear the need for the Vikings to add another signal-caller in the coming week as precaution. Now that the trade deadline has passed, free agency is the only option. And the best answer remaining on the market is probably NFL journeyman Colt McCoy.

Colt McCoy Logical Match for Minnesota Vikings

McCoy makes sense in Minnesota for a number of reasons.

The first is that he has a history with head coach Kevin O’Connell, who served as a position coach and later as the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders while McCoy was on the roster between 2017-2019. He possesses a solid grasp of O’Connell’s system, which led to Minnesota working out McCoy earlier this season after backup Nick Mullens went on IR with a back injury.

Finally, Minnesota has shown it doesn’t have interest in breaking the bank on a replacement for Cousins, at least not until next offseason. The 37-year-old McCoy can be had for a reasonable price. He most recently played on a two-year, $7.5 million deal for the Cardinals.

Over the course of his 12 NFL seasons, McCoy has produced an 11-25 record as a starter. He owns a career completion percentage of 62.6% and has thrown for 7,975 yards, 34 touchdowns and 32 interceptions, per Pro Football Reference.

Injuries to Jaren Hall, Nick Mullens Leave Vikings with Questions at QB

Minnesota doesn’t necessarily need McCoy to start, but the team needs to add depth to the position.

Hall looked solid in his first career start, completing 5-of-6 passes for 78 yards. He also rushed the ball twice for 11 yards before suffering the injury. Concussions are hard to predict, and while some players are able to return the following week, others are forced to miss several games. A concussion can also develop into a recurring injury, which renders Hall’s availability in the coming weeks a potentially moving target.

Mullens is eligible to return from IR next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, though there has been no word on whether the Vikings will pull his designation. Even if they do, it may take Mullens multiple weeks before he’s ready.

Josh Dobbs Needs More Time in Vikings Offense

Dobbs had moments during his first action with Minnesota but had been in the playbook for just five days before taking the field. The immediate results of that deficiency were disastrous, as the Falcons defense sacked Dobbs for a safety on just his third play from scrimmage.

Dobbs fumbled after another sack on the following drive, leading to a first-and-goal for Atlanta at the Vikings’ 1-yard line. Minnesota’s defense stood up and held the Falcons to a field goal, but the offense made clear the issues it will grapple with for the remainder of the season.

Dobbs was able to lead the the Vikings on a touchdown drive at the end of the first half and has proven himself a capable and competitive quarterback since getting his first chance to start late last season with the Tennessee Titans.

That said, Minnesota entered the week with a record of 4-4, and All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson may return from injury as early as next Sunday. If the Vikings are serious about contending down the stretch, they need to add another viable option at quarterback, and McCoy is the most sensible choice available.