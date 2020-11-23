Vikings Beat Reporter Delivers Sobering Take on Dalvin Cook

After a 1-5 start to the season, the Vikings‘ margin of error en route to a playoff appearance was thin.

The prevailing theory was if the Vikings could reach nine wins this season, they’d be put themselves in a position — with a little luck around the league — to be in consideration for the seventh seed in the NFC. that margin is now razor-thin after Sunday’s 31-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys as the Vikings can likely drop only one more game this season to keep hopes of that nine-win mark alive.

Dalvin Cook has been the catalyst for the comeback campaign for the franchise that appeared to be entering a tanking season at the bye week. Cook has become the league’s leader in all-purpose yards (1,303) and is the leading scorer among skill players as a result of the commitment to the run game through thick and thin.

Cook has continued to weather the opposition’s physicality as teams are now approaching their matchup with Cook and the Vikings’ offensive line as a proving grounds for their toughness. After a classic “Black and Blue Divison” matchup with the Chicago Bears and the Cowboys throwing the kitchen sink at him just six days later — which included a hit by safety Donovan Wilson that sidelined Cook for a few plays — Cook’s health and sustainability this season has come into question.

ESPN’s Vikings beat reporter Courtney Cronin addressed the matter of whether the Vikings will continue to ride Cook into the dirt in their pursuit of a playoff berth.

Is Cook’s Current Pace Sustainable?

While Cook took 32 touches against Dallas 160 yards, Backup running back Alexander Mattison was on the field for just five plays. It’s become increasingly evident that while the Vikings are still competing in games, Cook will remain on the field.

Here’s the sum of Cronin’s case of worry for the Vikings approach with Cook:

Dalvin Cook had another big day vs. Dallas. 27 carries/115 yards/TD and 5 catches/45 yards. That’s 32 touches. In CHI he had 34. DET 22 (manageable). GB 33. Yes he missed Week 6 & had the bye, but that’s 226 touches thru 10 games. Vikings have repeatedly talked about using Alexander Mattison more often to spell Cook, but that sentiment is not reality. Mattison had 5 snaps at RB yesterday. Five. MIN spent a 3rd round pick on him to give Cook the type of back-up presence he had with Latavius Murray, Jerrick McKinnon, and it’s just not that. I understand Dalvin Cook is the best offensive player they have. There’s a reason Cook leads the league with 34% of his team’s offense running thru him. The Vikings are effectively saying that even though they want to not run him into the ground, they have no choice but to make him get back out there every time the game is in jeopardy because they know they can’t win without him. That’s fair, he’s an elite/special/whatever adjective you wanna use talent. But how much longer can that continue? Dallas was brutal to him physically. More so than other games. The Vikings are 4-6 and if you thought they had no room for error before to make the playoffs, it’s even less now. And that’s going to come through riding Dalvin Cook yet again in 6 more games. I’ve questioned the sustainability of that, and maybe I’m ignorant for doing so, but it just seems to me that the Vikings have talked this talk about having a stable of backs to support Cook so he isn’t crossing 30+ touches a game routinely, which has been the case lately. And for those who are about to throw the Derrick Henry argument out, I don’t think he should be either. Running back is a position that depreciates quickly. Expectations are supposed to be high for Minnesota in 2021. Think about all the touches Cook will have on him by that point and the risk factor you take in doing so.

Cook is Not Derrick Henry

Before there’s a mutiny on hand over the fact Cook should be prepared to take a beating all 16 games of the season, comparison to Derrick Henry is not on the table.

The Tennessee Titans running back who led the league in rushing a season ago is a true power back, standing 6-foot-3 and 238 pounds. For reference, Henry outweighs all linebackers on the Vikings roster. His build and running style is made to break the morale of opposing defenses, often delivering the wood more than he receives it.

Cook, at 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds is a smaller hybrid back that can be a physical runner — but with his speed behind him. His speed-size combo running style has proven to be a gift and a curse. The Vikings have versatility in effectively running both power and zone running schemes when Cook is on the field, however, he bears quite the beating, averaging the most touches (25.1) per game of any skill player in the NFL.

Cronin raised the duo of power back Latavius Murray and scatback Jerrick McKinnon who produced the seventh-most yards in the league in 2017 after Cook went down with an ACL injury his rookie year.

Mattison, a 2019 third-round pick, has proven a serviceable backup behind Cook, but since the bye week, he’s barely seen the field, playing single-digit snaps in three of the past four weeks.

The lone exception was 12 carries he took against the Detroit Lions. Mattison had two carries through the first three quarters of the game before garbage time.

If the defense continues to give away points, the Vikings’ hand will be forced to continue to roll with Cook as their best chance to win games. How long he will last remains to be seen and, so long as he continues to see 30-plus carries a game, fans will have to hold their breath.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Trevor Squire is a Heavy contributor covering the Minnesota Vikings and journalism graduate from the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities. Connect with him on Twitter @trevordsquire and join our Vikings community at Heavy on Vikings on Facebook.