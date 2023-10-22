Trade Proposal Reunites Vikings with $7 Million Playmaker

The Minnesota Vikings are one-third of the way through the season and have yet to muster a passable run game.

Minnesota needs to be able to move the ball on the ground now more than ever, as Justin Jefferson will remain sidelined with a hamstring injury for the next several weeks. The NFL trade deadline is approaching and represents the Vikings’ best chance to improve their backfield, including by way of a reunion with one of their former Pro Bowlers.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on Saturday, October 21, that the New York Jets are shopping running back Dalvin Cook who played his first six seasons in Minnesota.

“Running back Dalvin Cook is … available, as his usage on this team has been decreasing,” Russini wrote.

Dalvin Cook Has Struggled with Transition Out of Minnesota

Cook spent five years as the Vikings’ starting running back, earning Pro-Bowl honors in each of his final four seasons with the team.

Minnesota signed the running back to a five-year, $63 million extension in September 2020. However, Cook played just two seasons on that contract before the Vikings released him over the summer in the name of salary cap savings.

Cook floated around free agency for awhile before inking a one-year deal with the Jets worth $7 million. New York’s initial vision was to build a two-headed backfield attack, pairing Cook with second-year RB Breece Hall, behind quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But Rodgers went down for the season during the team’s first game and Hall has since solidified himself as the Jets’ feature back and most impactful offensive player.

Cook has carried the ball just 39 times for 109 yards through six games in 2023, per Pro Football Reference. He has also caught 9 passes for 46 yards. However, after 47 career touchdowns, Cook has yet to find the end zone in his seventh professional campaign.

Dalvin Cook Can Help Vikings Offense Get Back on Track

While Cook is no longer needed in New York, he could help the Vikings straighten out their offense almost immediately.

Alexander Mattison leads the team in rushing with 320 yards on the season. While Mattison has yet to post a 100-yard game in 2023, he is the only Vikings rusher who has gained more than 100 total ground yards this year.

Ty Chandler started the season as the backup but has produced only 42 rushing yards all year. Minnesota traded for former Los Angels Rams running back Cam Akers in September to try and spark the run game, though he has carried the ball just 11 times for 63 yards across three games played since joining the Vikings. Minnesota ranked 29th in the NFL in total rushing yards entering Week 7 with just 450 as a team.

Cook is already familiar with the offense and the personnel, as Mattison served in a backup role behind Cook for four seasons. The Vikings extended Mattison this offseason with the hope that he could take over as the lead back, though that plan has not come to fruition.

Minnesota could add Cook at almost no cost, as most of his 2023 salary is in the form of bonus money already paid by the Jets. His base salary is slightly over $1 million and equates to roughly $70,600 per game. As such, the Vikings would only have to pay Cook those game checks through the end of the season.

The Vikings only parted ways with Cook because he was too expensive, but with that issue resolved, a reunion makes considerable sense.