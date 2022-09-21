Lions’ Dan Campbell Makes Hilarious Confession After Vikings-Eagles Game

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell may have ended his Monday night in a similar place many Minnesota Vikings fans can relate to — on the floor.

Entering a Week 3 matchup against the Vikings (1-1), Campbell was afforded the luxury of watching Minnesota face the Philadelphia Eagles from his living room on September 19. Campbell, like many football fans, may have had his fill and then some.

“Normally like any fan would. I fell backwards in my chair drunk after the second half, I couldn’t even take notes anymore. Woke up, couldn’t read my notes. But I’m back in this morning, took some aspirin, we’re good,” Campbell said, per 97.1 The Ticket’s Will Burchfield, who added he’s “99% sure” Campbell was joking.

Lowly Lions vs. Vikings? No More

While it’s felt for the past five seasons the Lions have been the welcome mat of the NFC North, those days are no more.

The Lions are legit.

And while Detroit’s miraculous 29-27 upset over the Vikings in Week 13 last year was the Lions’ first win over Minnesota in nine tries, the past two seasons haven’t nearly been the same landslide decisions of the past with the past three games being decided by two points each.

Dating back to December 13, 2020, went on a 15-game winless streak before defeating the Vikings last season. Since then, Detroit has gone 4-4 with Campbell’s culture beginning to settle in the Motor City.

The Lions offense has averaged 30.5 points in its past six games. In his past seven starts, quarterback Jared Goff has thrown for 1,607 yards, 17 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 104.9 passer rating. D’Andre Swift is becoming one of the league’s rising stars at the running back position behind Pro Football Focus’ third-ranked offensive line heading into the season, while Amon-Ra St. Brown has averaged 96.8 receiving yards and scored seven touchdowns in his past seven games.

Detroit is finding its way.

And with every team in the NFC North sitting at 1-1 after two weeks, Sunday’s matchup will set the pace for the rest of the season with Minnesota able to pick up a second win over a divisional foe after beating the Green Bay Packers in Week 1.

Vikings Must Bounce Back on a Short Week

The Vikings open Week 3 as 7.5-point favorites to the Lions, per BettingPros.com.

However, after only scoring seven points against an Eagles team that the Lions scored 35 points against in a 37-35 Week 1 loss, Minnesota’s offense will need to find its footing again after an impressive outing versus Green Bay.

That starts with Kirk Cousins, who struggled on Monday, throwing three interceptions in the second half in an attempt to mount a comeback against the Eagles. The defense is also due for a bounce-back performance after allowing Philadelphia to impose its will in the first half, tallying 347 total yards of offense in the first half alone.

Minnesota should have an easier time with a more traditional quarterback under center for the Lions in Goff.

But if the past two games are any indicator, Sunday’s matchup may be a slugfest to the very last down.