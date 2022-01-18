Cash-Strapped Vikings Need to Chase Generational Talent in Draft, Analyst Says

The Minnesota Vikings secondary once again will need to undergo an overhaul.

Minnesota could see three of its five starters in the secondary depart for free agency in cornerbacks Patrick Peterson, Mackensie Alexander and safety Xavier Woods after the team’s starting trio of cornerbacks departed in the 2020 offseason.

The Vikings’ pass defense has suffered since that first exodus of Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Alexander (who came back this season after a one-year stint with the Cincinnati Bengals). Minnesota tried to replace Rhodes and Waynes by drafting two cornerbacks in the 2020 draft in No. 31 overall pick Jeff Gladney and third-rounder Cameron Dantzler. Gladney was released last August after being charged with family violence assault, while Dantzler took a step back in his sophomore season.

Allowing the fifth-most passing yards per game (252.9) this season, the Vikings, who are projected to be $12.2 million over the salary cap, will push for improvements at cornerback and their only path at the moment is through the draft.

Bleacher Report recently asked the question of whether the Vikings should go all-in at cornerback this offseason — a resounding yes with the potential to draft a generational talent at the position.

B/R Suggests Vikings Trade Up for Generational CB





Play



Derek Stingley – Best CB in College Football ᴴᴰ Derek Stingley Highlights | DBU (Freshman) derek stingley lsu dbu grant delpit corner safety cornerback best corner in college football college football pump up playoff joe burrow ohio state oklahoma clemson derek stingley jr 2019-12-09T19:59:24Z

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox took inventory of Minnesota’s secondary and sees taking a cornerback on Day 1 of the draft as a top priority, even suggesting they trade up for LSU star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

From Knox:

The Vikings recently parted with cornerback Bashaud Breeland, while Patrick Peterson and Mackensie Alexander are both impending free agents. Minnesota desperately needs secondary help, and it is not likely to find it in free agency. The Vikings are currently projected to be $11.2 million over the cap. This brings us back to Round 1, where Minnesota currently holds the 12th overall selection. Minnesota might even want to consider trading up (if necessary) to land B/R’s top-ranked corner, LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. … Whether they target Stingley or a different corner, the Vikings should indeed be all-in on the position early.

Stingley, the top-ranked cornerback in his draft class, is a projected top-five pick and has even been argued to be a potential No. 1 overall prospect in a rare year where a quarterback may not be taken first overall.

He’s shown why he warrants that high of a pick since starting as a true freshman. He led the Tigers with six interceptions and accounted for 30 tackles while helping LSU roll to an undefeated season and a national championship.

The Vikings currently have seven draft picks and could bundle some with the No. 12 overall pick to get Stingley, deemed a generational talent at cornerback.

“Stingley Jr. has elite speed and fluid hips that allow him to match wide receivers step for step in and out of breaks while also possessing a rare instinctual ability to intercept passes thrown his way. Stingley Jr.’s elite athleticism and rare ball skills make him a generational talent at cornerback,” The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez wrote.

Vikings Offseason Needs

How the 2022 NFL draft pans out for the Vikings depends on the next regime’s moves regarding the team’s current and expiring contracts.

If the Vikings work out an extension or trade Kirk Cousins, they could see enough cap relief to re-sign some top defensive talent.

Minnesota potentially needs a new outside linebacker with Anthony Barr and Nick Vigil reaching free agency this offseason. Another defensive end opposite of Danielle Hunter would also be a high-priority pick in the draft, along with at least one cornerback drafted in the first three rounds.