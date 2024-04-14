‘Desperate’ NFC Team Emerges as Threat to Vikings’ Plans to Draft QB

The Minnesota Vikings must keep their eye on the likes of several NFL teams that might try to swoop into the top five and draft one of the top quarterbacks out from under them.

Obvious candidates have for weeks included the Denver Broncos at pick No. 12 overall and the Las Vegas Raiders one spot behind them at No. 13. However, Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus (PFF) late last week identified the New York Giants (No. 6) as perhaps the biggest threat to Minnesota’s draft plans — particularly if three quarterbacks come off the board at pick Nos. 1-3 and the Arizona Cardinals become the trade partner of consequence.

I think that [the Giants are] going to be pretty desperate to go up and get one of these quarterbacks. I think that they’re gonna give a pretty competitive deal to move to either 4 — well, they’re gonna talk to the [New England] Patriots at 3 — but I think they’re gonna give a pretty competitive deal for 3, 4 or 5, whenever a quarterback is still on the board. They, of course, can offer one of those teams something that the Vikings cannot, and that is a pick in the top 6. And that is a heavy value for the Cardinals specifically, who would like to get out of this draft with a wide receiver 1. So if [the Cardinals] don’t move all the way back to [pick No.] 11, Malik Nabers is still in play, Rome Odunze is still in play, and [they’re] getting some extra draft capital.

Vikings May Be Forced to Make Maximum Trade Offer to Secure Franchise QB

The Giants’ “desperate” interest in a quarterback, coupled with the 6th pick in its arsenal, may tie the Vikings’ hands and force the franchise to surrender a maximum amount of assets in their play for a franchise quarterback.

The Patriots will demand three first-round picks — and even more — for the No. 3 overall selection, per an April 5 report from Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers at pick No. 5 may not even be a viable option for Minnesota — particularly if New England holds fast at No. 3 and selects a quarterback, which would put the Cardinals in the driver’s seat for any potential trade ups.

Even if the Chargers’ 5th overall selection is an option for the Vikings in their quest for a QB, Field Yates of ESPN predicted in early April that Minnesota will need to offer up the Nos. 11 and 23 picks in the first round this year, as well as a 2025 first, to jump just six spots.

Vikings Can Guarantee Themselves Top-4 QB by Making Pricey Trade With Patriots

That brings the conversation back around to the Patriots and the No. 3 pick. Moving into that position removes all doubt and secures the Vikings not only a top-four quarterback, but an option to select whoever they believe is the third most talented signal-caller in the 2024 class.

Most likely the decision would fall to a choice between Drake Maye of North Carolina, who has a relationship with new QB coach Josh McCown dating back to his high school playing days, and National Champion quarterback J.J. McCarthy of Michigan.

The Chicago Bears select first, and USC’s Caleb Williams is the favorite to come off the board in that spot. The Washington Commanders are next and also in need of a quarterback, which has led the majority of analysts to predict Jayden Daniels of LSU will ultimately land in D.C. via the second overall pick.