Vikings Flip Script on Trade Buzz, Indicate Desire to Keep 1st-Rounder: Report

For weeks the majority of talk surrounding the Minnesota Vikings‘ draft plans revolved around the team trading multiple first-round picks to move into the top five and select a franchise QB.

However, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler over the weekend, that may not actually be the case.

Jeremy Fowler this morning on Sportscenter reports, among other things, that the #Vikings are trying to keep the No. 23 overall pick in trade up talks. pic.twitter.com/CnXN6i25OD — Minnesota Sports Fan (@realmnsportsfan) April 13, 2024

“You got Minnesota armed with two first-round picks. This is the team that could be active,” Fowler said on a Saturday, April 13 edition of SportsCenter. “I’ve talked to several teams, though, who believe that Minnesota — at least right now — doesn’t wanna part with that second first-rounder, which is in the 20s. They wanna try to preserve that, which could be tough to move up into the top five for a quarterback. So the feeling is they’re looking around at potentially [J.J.] McCarthy there, one of the quarterbacks, but they might not wanna give up enough to get there.”

J.J. McCarthy’s True Draft Value Around NFL May Be Inflated

If the Vikings aren’t posturing and seriously believe they can hold onto the No. 23 pick and utilize only their No. 11 selection to snag a potential franchise quarterback later this month, then one of a couple of things must be true.

Either Minnesota feels as though trading No. 11 this year and their 2025 first-rounder will be enough to get them into the top five for a quarterback, or the franchise believes that all the hype surrounding McCarthy as a possible pick in the Nos. 3-5 range is conjecture and/or subterfuge on the part of their opponents around the league.

Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report identified McCarthy on Sunday as one of five prospects who could fall in the first round of this year’s draft, as the talk around him may be some of the classic overhyping fans and analysts have come to expect as the draft approaches each spring.