Eric Kendricks Sounds Off on Vikings’ Changes: ‘No Excuses Now’

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks proved to be the canary of a cultural problem within the organization.

Following the firing of Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman in January, Kendricks revealed his less than ideal relationship with his head coach and a culture of intimidation in the building.

“I feel like there were some things left out there as far as our relationship,” Kendricks said in a January 10 press conference, later adding, “I don’t think a fear-based organization is the way to go.”

Since then, the Vikings have strived to install a new culture within the organization with newly hired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell steering the ship.

Working with the new brain trust in Minnesota, Kendricks appears satisfied with the direction of the team and made a statement that it’s time for the players to take full ownership of their potential.

‘We Have No Excuses Now’

In a May 18 press conference, Kendricks was asked about the difference in having an offensive-minded head coach in O’Connell for the first time in his career, especially given the trend of offensive coaches winning Super Bowls lately.

Kendricks pivoted quickly, attributing that the Vikings’ success won’t be determined solely by the introduction of O’Connell, but that it will rely on the players’ execution.

“I don’t really know about trends or anything like that,” Kendricks said. “I’m just coming in here to work and like I said, it’s on us, the players, to get the job done, and that’s what we got to do. We have no excuses now.”

Undergoing an Overhaul

While the NFL offseason offers teams a chance to wipe the slate clean and start over, this spring will be transformative, particularly for the defense in Minnesota that will switch to a 3-4 base scheme after historically running out of a 4-3 scheme.

The inside linebacker room will be tasked with more playmaking responsibilities with the new scheme. Consisting of Kendricks, Jordan Hicks, third-round pick Brian Asamoah, 2020 fourth-round pick Troy Dye, third-year linebacker Blake Lynch, Ryan Connelly and undrafted rookie William Kwenkeu, they’ll need to react to the play quickly, attacking the ball carrier or drop back into coverage.

Previously, Kendricks would be assigned gaps to fill, but in the new system, the inside linebackers will have to play instinctive, which Kendricks has warmed up to.

“It’s a little bit more ambiguous at times,” Kendricks said of playing in the 3-4 scheme. “It allows you to make decisions on the run — make plays, run around really. I like it.”

Aside from the inside linebacker duties, the biggest changes will be the responsibilities on the defensive line. The three defensive linemen will be tasked with stopping the run and occupying blockers, while the outside linebackers are tasked with getting after the passer or patrolling the line of scrimmage.

Any combination of outside and inside linebackers can rush the passer, making the pressure from the pass rush disguised and more difficult for passers to read before the snap.

This leaves potential open zones across the field that need to be filled quickly and correctly by the cover men. Safety Harrison Smith will likely roam free, while rookie safety Lewis Cine, touted for his explosiveness and elite 10-yard split at the combine, can both fill those coverage holes and collapse on rushers.