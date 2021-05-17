Vikings to Sign Former Falcons Offensive Lineman: Report

The Minnesota Vikings took another step in improving the offensive line group this past week.

Former Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk was given a try out during rookie minicamps and the Vikings evidently liked what they saw out of the product out of Buffalo.

The Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson reported that barring Ksierzarczyk passes a team physical on Monday, Minnesota will be signing him.

Ksierzarczyk was among five players offered a try out at rookie minicamps. He likely joins rookies Christian Darrisaw (No. 23 overall, Virginia Tech), Wyatt Davis (No. 86 overall, Ohio State) and former Arizona Cardinals interior lineman Mason Cole as incoming lineman who will attempt to help turn around the 29th-ranked pass-blocking unit in the league a season ago.

Where Ksiezarczyk Fits

Ksiezarczyk was listed on Minnesota’s minicamp roster at 6-6, 311 pounds. While he adds competition and depth at offensive tackle, his arm length is slightly shorter (33.1 inches) than the 34 inches the Vikings look for in their tackles.

Ksierzarczyk started all 13 games in 2019 with Buffalo and was first-team all Mid-American Conference in his senior year. The Bulls rushed for a school record 3,256 yards and allowed a program-low eight sacks that season.

He allowed 16 pressures and one sack across 302 pass-blocking snaps. Against Penn State, ranked 10th in the nation, Kiserzarczyk did not give up a sack to future Carolina Panthers second-round pick Yetur Gross-Matos.

Ksierzarczyk went undrafted in 2020 and was later signed by the Falcons. He was a training camp cut, potentially due to his battling with injuries during camp, but also got some looks from the Green Bay Packers. He played in the developmental Spring League last year.

Here’s a scouting report from The Athletic’s Dan Brugler’s that projected Ksierzarczyk as a priority free agent in the NFL:

Ksiezarczyk stays square in his pass sets with the efficient footwork to mirror mid-kickslide. However, he plays too narrow, which leads to inconsistent body angles, especially when climbing to the second level. He is more of a pusher than a latch-and-control drive blocker in the run game, falling off balance and allowing defenders to wriggle free. Overall, Ksiezarczyk has next level smarts and good-enough lower body movements, but he needs to be more forceful with his upper half, specifically his hands, to have any shot of making an NFL roster.

Pro Football Focus Predicts Vikings Starting Offensive Line

Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently predicted all 32 teams starting lineups, including the Vikings.

PFF predicted that both Darrisaw and Davis would win starting roles as rookies.

Darrisaw is an essential shoo-in after Minnesota spent a first-round pick on the left tackle. Davis was also a top-15 projected pick in the 2021 NFL Draft but saw his stock fall while playing through injury during his senior year.

During an interview last week, Davis indicated that he plans to play right guard this season, shifting 2020 second-round pick Ezra Cleveland to left guard. Davis is the favorite for the spot ahead of 2020 starters Dru Samia and Dakota Dozier, Oli Udoh, Kyle Hinton and Cole.