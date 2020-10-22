Vikings Place Veteran Safety on Injured Reserve: Report

Amid a massive news day for the Vikings came a quiet development that will thrust another rookie into a larger role.

The Vikings announced that veteran safety George Iloka will be placed on the injured reserve list on Thursday after trading defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and news broke that Danielle Hunter will undergo season-ending surgery for a herniated disc in his neck.

The #Vikings have placed S George Iloka on IR. pic.twitter.com/UW5UCv4tR2 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 22, 2020

The Star Tribune’s Andrew Krammer reported that Iloka tore his ACL on Wednesday, the last Vikings practice before the players’ bye week. Iloka was a contributor on special teams and a versatile piece of the secondary who could backup both strong safety Harrison Smith and free safety Anthony Harris.

Josh Metellus, a sixth-round draft pick from Michigan, will now likely be elevated to the No. 3 safety spot behind Harris and Smith. Metellus has played three defensive snaps this season but has acclimated to the NFL game speed, playing 87 snaps on special teams.

Luther Kirk, who was added to the practice squad from free agency after he was released by the Cowboys, will likely be activated to the 53-man roster.

Metellus Offers Similar Versatility, Striking Physical Gifts

While Metellus made 37 of 3 starts at safety in his college career, he was accustomed to lining up all over the field. He took reps at outside linebacker, both safety spots, outside corner and slot corner.