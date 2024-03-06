Vikings Insider Raises Red Flag Over Harrison Smith’s Future

The longest-tenured player on the Minnesota Vikings‘ current roster, veteran safety Harrison Smith hinted at retirement at the end of last season — but according to KSTP’s Darren Wolfson, retirement may not be the biggest threat the Vikings face in losing the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Appearing on a March 5 episode of SKOR North’s “Mackey and Judd” podcast, Wolfson said he would be surprised if Smith retired but did not count out the possibility Smith declines to take a pay cut this offseason and is released.

Last season, Smith agreed to a $7 million pay cut to stay with the Vikings for a 12th year. Smith’s $19.25 million cap hit for the 2024 season cannot stay as is. But with his football mortality in mind, Smith may want to leave for greener pastures.

Wolfson pointed to the Vikings’ 12-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 12 when the Bears came away with a victory, clinching the game with 10 seconds left on a field goal.

“I’ve never seen Harrison Smith so dejected,” Wolfson said. “[Smith is] not one to be chasing the cash but chasing a ring, wanting to win at the highest level possible. Truly, is he going to do that here in 2024? So I wouldn’t dismiss that. Yes, he does love it here, loves playing for Brian Flores. But can he win at the level he wants to win at here in 2024? That to me is the question to ponder; not whether he is going to retire.”

A staple piece of a once-vaunted Vikings defense that was a game away from reaching. the Super Bowl back in 2018, Smith hasn’t sniffed a conference title game in six years. The Vikings have missed the playoffs four of those years and have just one win in that span — a wild-card round victory over the New Orleans Saints in 2020.

Have been around Harrison Smith postgame many times during his 12-years here. Last night would be top-5 for seeing him most dejected. He's a heck of a player and stand-up, as always, even in defeat. Hope to see him in Canton one day. #Vikings pic.twitter.com/5s5f7NYQg1 — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) November 28, 2023

Mike Zimmer, Harrison Smith Reunion a Possibility With Cowboys

Smith has shown he values loyalty and likely wouldn’t leave Minnesota for anybody, but one destination would make a logical fit for Smith — the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas hired former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer as their defensive coordinator, replacing Dan Quinn, who left for the Washington Commanders head coach position.

No safety in the NFL knows the demands of the position better than Smith. He could plug into a Cowboys defense that finished top five in points allowed the past two seasons.

Dallas has finished 12-5 the past three seasons and has a more consistent presence in the playoffs. A potential reunion with Zimmer and a defense brimming with talent gives Smith several reasons to join the Cowboys if he is released.

Kirk Cousins’ Decision to Set Tone of Vikings Free Agency

Whether the Vikings keep Smith depends on their intentions for the upcoming season — and no move this offseason will be more defining than where Kirk Cousins will land.

If the Cousins stays, the Vikings will have full intention to compete, which would align with Smith’s desire to win.

However, if Cousins leaves, the Vikings will likely embrace an evaluation year with $28.5 million in dead cap sunk when Cousins’ contract expires.