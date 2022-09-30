New Vikings Pass Catcher Could Add ‘Significant Upside,’ Says NFL Insider

Then there was one.

After the Cincinnati Bengals toppled the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football to open Week 4, the Philadelphia Eagles are the last remaining unbeaten in the NFL, with several marquee matchups looming, and the trade deadline rapidly approaching on November 1.

Heavy’s football mailbag series continues on Friday, September 30 — hosted by Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo — to answer questions about your favorite team(s).

Minnesota Vikings

What does the Jacob Hollister signing mean in Minnesota? Was it merely a depth add, or are there some whispers of moving on from Irv Smith Jr. — either by the trade deadline or letting him walk when he reaches free agency next offseason?

As the Minnesota Vikings‘ passing game has been mired in inconsistency through the first three games, the team signed veteran tight end Jacob Hollister to the practice squad, in a move that has plenty of upside.

Irv Smith seems entrenched as the starter, but after a meniscus injury cut his 2021 campaign short, Smith is now two years removed from catching 30 passes for a career-high 360 yards and 5 touchdowns and is off to a sluggish start to 2022. Enter Hollister.

“I’m not sure Hollister is going to replace Smith,” a league source with knowledge of the Vikings’ thinking told Heavy, on the condition of anonymity to speak freely. “But he definitely has the chance to get involved in and be really productive in that offense.”

There are certainly plenty of targets to go around for Hollister, after all, quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings are currently third in the NFL in passes targeting the tight end, with 27, despite boasting the NFL’s 22nd-rated red-zone offense.

Viewed through the scope of adding a complementary tight end to Smith, who has caught all 7 of his career touchdowns inside the red zone, and Hollister certainly adds significant upside to the Vikings’ passing game and could prove a dramatic upgrade inside the 20-yard line.

Detroit Lions

How impressive has Jeff Okudah’s big turnaround season been so far? Was faith ever lost in him or is this something folks felt was possible?

Jeffrey Okudah’s start appears to be a turning point in his career, and a glimpse of exactly what the Detroit Lions believed they were getting when they targeted him with the No. 3 overall pick in 2020.

Through the Lions’ first three games, Okudah has held opposing quarterbacks to a meager 86.9 passer rating when targeted, and receivers are averaging just 8.8 yards per reception, against him.

A significant key to Okudah playing at such a high level has been Lions secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant unlocking much of his potential, and benefiting from a new attack-oriented scheme that was given a major boost by Aidan Hutchinson’s arrival as the No. 2 overall pick in 2022.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Is there any update on Calvin Austin III, and how his rehab is going, working his way back from a lisfranc sprain that put him on short-term IR?

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be on the cusp of bolstering their already deep receiving corps, with the potential return of speedy fourth-round rookie Calvin Austin III.

Austin III has been sidelined due to a lisfranc sprain in his foot, that landed him on short-term injured reserve during training camp, which mandates he sit out for four weeks. His NFL debut could finally be on the horizon.

“His rehab is going well,” a league source familiar with Austin’s situation told Heavy.

The feeling around Austin is that he be back on the field this season, possibly as early as he’s eligible in Week 5.