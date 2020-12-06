Jaguars Recruit Ex-Vikings Cornerback to Play Against Former Team

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a late roster move ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings to bolster a decimated secondary that’s missing its top four cornerbacks.

Second-year cornerback Nathan Meadors was activated off the Jaguars practice squad and is expected to play on Sunday against his former team. Meadors, an undrafted second-year prospect out of UCLA, started the 2020 season with the Vikings, who signed him his rookie year.

Meadors saw limited action in 2019 and played in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers before the Vikings sniped Luther Kirk IV off the Dallas Cowboys practice squad in exchange for waiving Meadors on Sept. 28. The Jaguars signed Meadors to their practice squad on Oct. 19.

Meadors could offer some insight into the Vikings’ defensive scheme and technique in slowing the Vikings’ dynamic receiving duo of Adam Thielen and rookie Justin Jefferson. The Jaguars could use all the insight they can get, owning the league’s second-worst offense in yards allowed (415.6) and the third-worst in points allowed (29.5).

Backup Running Back Alexander Mattison Out

The concerns surrounding Dalvin Cook’s workload since the bye week will only be exacerbated as backup running back Alexander Mattison was ruled out of Sunday’s game with an illness.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Mattison had appendicitis and underwent successful surgery on Saturday.

The Vikings lack a true power back in their lineup who can punish opposing defenses more than Cook, who weighs 210 pounds. Mattison, weighing 220 pounds, was the Vikings only other running back who deal lay the wood like Cook.

Alexander Boone, who is listed at 206 pounds, will be the likely fill-in for Mattison. Boone has shown flashes in his ability to slash opposing defenses with his acceleration in the Vikings zone running scheme, but don’t expect Boone to see many snaps if the game remains close.

Mattison averaged 15 snaps through the first four weeks of the season, when Cook played the full duration of each game, but after the bye week, Mattison has averaged just 8.6 snaps per game.

Vikings 1 Game Behind the NFC Wild Card Spot

The Vikings’ dramatic 29-28 comeback victory over the Panthers, coupled with some fortunate results around the league, revitalized the Vikings’ playoff hopes that had been smothered by the Cowboys a week before.

Trailing the Arizona Cardinals (6-5) by a game, the Vikings (5-6) can keep pace in the playoff race and reach a .500 record for the first time this season with a win over the Jaguars.

Next week, the Vikings face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who hold the sixth seed in the NFC currently, in a game that will ultimately determine if the Vikings will control their fate or will need more luck around the league for a chance at the playoffs.