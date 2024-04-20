Vikings Urged to Pass on 50-TD Superstar Who May Fall to Them in NFL Draft

If the Minnesota Vikings are going to spend multiple first-round picks to trade into the top five for a quarterback next week, they have to make sure they draft the right guy.

Selecting the correct player from one of the most talented QB classes in recent memory is easier said than done and will require a complex process of of elimination limited by the draft pick Minnesota can ultimately acquire — likely no higher than No. 3 overall from the New England Patriots.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report suggested on Saturday, April 20 that the Vikings stay away from reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, regardless of where they ultimately select.

Rolling the dice on Jayden Daniels would not be a risk worth taking for Minnesota. Daniels is an undeniably exciting prospect. His athleticism and willingness to hang tough in the pocket when needed gives him a high ceiling. But he’s far from a sure thing. His arm talent could be his undoing. The Vikings need a quarterback who can deliver the ball to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson in the intermediate areas of the field. If they’re going to give up a bounty of picks to get into the top four, it should be for someone who’s capable of taking full advantage of their pass-catching corps.