Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Turns Heads in Appearance at Timberwolves Game: LOOK

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson draws attention even out of football season.

He was not at voluntary workouts this past week. But Jefferson did find his way to the Minnesota Timberwolves tilt against the Phoenix Suns in their first-round series of the Western Conference Finals.

His attendance would have been enough to garner camera time on its own merit. But Jefferson’s jacket stole the show.

“Justin Jefferson’s jacket is an art piece,” one fan wrote on April 20.

Another fan was ready with a comparison, pointing to Group X, No. 1, Altarpiece, an artwork created by Hilma af Klint in 1915. It is currently on loan to the Guggenheim Museum in New York.

“Justin jefferson got the most outrageous jacket on good lord,” a fan reacted in a post.

“That jacket justin jefferson got on tuff,” said another fan.

It may have resembled af Klint’s work, but it was actually the “Eternity” leather jacket in “sky” blue from Who Decides War, a fashion-designing married duo from France that has infiltrated the scene with the likes of Jefferson and even rapper Ice Spice.

Jefferson’s fashion sense is as flamboyant as his game.

The three-time Pro Bowler often dons unusual sunglasses on the sidelines. Free agent signing Aaron Jones figures to join him with his own glasses and maybe a sombrero.

Vikings staffers bestowed a brand new purple and gold sombrero on Jones when he visited the team’s facilities to sign his contract. The former Green Bay Packer signed a one-year, $7 million contract in free agency, a move Head Coach Kevin O’Connell said Jefferson appreciated.

Gary Trent Sr. Catches Attention

Jefferson had competition for the most notable jacket worn by a former Minnesota athlete at the game. Former Timberwolves forward Gary Trent had a rather noticeable coat of his own, complete with prominent fur accents around the collar and on the chest.

Trent spent the final three years of his nine-year career with the Timberwolves from 2001-02 through 2003-04.

He also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers, Toronto Raptors, and Dallas Mavericks.

Still, his 212 games with the Timberwolves are his most with any of the four franchises he played for. His teams made the playoffs in all three of his seasons, including the 2003-04 squad that reached the Western Conference Finals.

That still stands as the furthest any Timberwolves team has gone in the postseason.

Justin Jefferson Not Only Vikings Great at Timberwolves Game

Jefferson was not the only Viking in attendance for Saturday’s tilt either. Legendary former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was also at the game. Peterson spent 10 years with the Vikings earning seven Pro Bowl trips, four All-Pro honors, and an MVP in that span.

He naturally received a resounding ovation when he was shown on the jumbotron in the arena during the early going of the game.

Peterson spent more time with the Vikings than the other six teams he played for combined.

His Vikings teams made the postseason four times during his tenure. He also played for the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Commanders in his 15-year career.