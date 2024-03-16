Vikings Predicted to Trade 3 Firsts, Move Up to Draft Champion QB

The Minnesota Vikings are making serious moves, and the end game is almost certainly a rookie quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL draft.

Minnesota traded two second-round picks, including the No. 42 selection this year and their second-rounder in 2025, along with the No. 188 overall pick to the Houston Texans in return for the 23rd selection in April. The result is that the Vikings now hold the rights to pick Nos. 11 and 23 in the first round, which positions them well to move up — potentially into the top 5 — and draft a QB this year.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report authored a trade pitch on Friday, March 15, in which the Vikings flip the two first-rounders to move up for former Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy.