Vikings Sign Uber-Athletic Replacement for Danielle Hunter

The Minnesota Vikings came under scrutiny for passing on Von Miller, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams near the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

But the Vikings may have seen that move coming and salvaged what they could from the trade. The Vikings claimed former Rams defensive end Jonah Williams off waivers on Wednesday, per a team report, after he was cut following the Miller trade.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers filed waiver acquisitions for Williams as well. However, the Vikings had the highest waiver priority and made away with an uber-athletic replacement for the roster spot held by Danielle Hunter.

“New #Vikings player Jonah Williams is known for being a very good athlete and can play multiple positions on the defensive line,” Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson tweeted Wednesday night.

Hunter suffered a season-ending torn pectoral muscle injury in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys and was placed on the injured reserve list on Monday.

Standout at Weber State





Undrafted in 2020, Williams was a standout athlete at Weber State. He posted 62 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in his 2019 senior season to earn Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Standing 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, Williams has an excellent frame to play interior and edge on the defensive line. But his speed and athleticism have won him playing time even in his early career as an undrafted prospect.

Running a 4.67 40-time at his pro day, Williams’ time would have ranked third among defensive linemen in the 2020 draft. His bench (30 reps), 20-yard shuttle (4.14 seconds) and three-cone drill (6.8 seconds) were all better than Hunter’s performance in 2017.

He made the Rams practice squad in 2020 and earned playing time this season, logging five pressures and four tackles on 97 defensive snaps. Pro Football Focus has given Williams a 66.3 position grade on the season so far.

Williams Buried on the Depth Chart for Now

Despite the vacancy left by Hunter and Stephen Weatherly being traded to the Denver Broncos, Williams may not see playing time immediately.

He’ll have to learn the Vikings playbook while several young players who have developed in the Vikings’ ranks have an opportunity for Week 9 reps against the Baltimore Ravens.

A third-round pick last year, D.J. Wonnum takes over the starting spot opposite of Everson Griffen. Fourth-round pick Patrick Jones II, who has been on the roster all year but has yet to play a defensive snap, could see his first action this week.

A 2020 seventh-round pick, Kenny Willekes was recovering from a hamstring injury last season. He was given a protection designation on the team’s practice squad this week which could be a sign the Vikings plan to elevate him to the roster on Sunday.

Williams could figure to compete for reps at both defensive end and defensive tackle this season. However, Michael Pierce has been active at practice this week and could make his return to the starting lineup for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury in Week 4.