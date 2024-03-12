Pro Bowl Playmaker Likes Post Shading Former GM After Agreeing to Join Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms with Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones in free agency according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, who first reported on the team’s interest in the former Green Bay Packer just one day prior.

“Grab your purple sombreros, RB Aaron Jones is expected to join the Minnesota Vikings, per sources,” Russini reported on X, formerly Twitter on March 12.

Jones didn’t say much else himself. But he did share and like some telling posts from others.

“Packers asked a star player and beloved person in the locker room to take MASSIVE pay cuts in back-to-back years because of a cap/contract situation of their own creation,” The Packers Wire’s Zach Kruse posted on March 12. “Aaron Jones will get no hate or animosity from me.”

Jones, whose deal cannot be made official until March 13, shared that post. He liked another that took an even harsher stance on General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

“Front office and Gute looking REAL funny in the light shitting on one of the best RBs and human beings in team history,” a fan posted. “Yall can spin it how yall want.”

Gutekunst said during his season-ending media availability that he expected Jones to be back with the team next season.

Jones did seem to refute some of the reporting about his release.

Vikings’ Aaron Jones Shades Report on Packers Release

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported on the situation in Green Bay changing “quickly” after Jones’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus rejected their request for the back to accept a second pay cut in the last year, this time believed to be even more significant.

“Every story has 3 sides to it,” Jones said in a post, quoting Demovsky’s post which explained the gist of his report.

Jones was going into the final year of a four-year, $48 million contract.

That is an identical number to what the Packers have his replacement, 25-year-old former Las Vegas Raiders back Josh Jacobs. Jones, meanwhile lands a one-year, $7 million contract, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport on March 12.

Jones did share some posts celebrating all that he had done, including the team noting he ranks third in franchise history in rushing yards and fourth in rushing touchdowns.

Former Packers Teammate ‘Gutted’ by Aaron Jones’ News, Offers to Follow Him to New Team

Jones is just part of a reshuffle for the rival Packer, joining long-time left tackle David Bakhtiari as a former stalwart in Green Bay.

“Gutted to see the news @Showtyme_33,” Bakhtiari said in a post on X on March 11. “Keep your head up. You are a savage and consummate pro. Did it the right way. You’ll land on your feet.”

“We always do love you bro,” Jones exclaimed in his response. “It was a hell of a ride with you.”

It might not have to end, with the 32-year-old Bakhtiari offering his services to his former teammate.

“Lemme now [sic] if you need anymore blocks 70 yards down the field,” Bakhtiari said. “I got this new tire I’m excited to try out. ;).”

The Vikings don’t need a left tackle; or a right one for that matter. Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill are both back. But, if Bakhtiari is open to it after injuries have plagued him over the last few seasons, perhaps he would accept a backup role.