Status of Bills’ Superstar in Doubt Ahead of Vikings Matchup

The Minnesota Vikings are riding high into a matchup of NFL titans this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, and a little bit of injury luck may be on their side.

The Bills lost just their second game of the season to the New York Jets on Sunday, November 6. Quarterback Josh Allen was injured during that contest, which contributed to his worst performance of the season — 205 yards and two interceptions with no touchdowns on 53% passing.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that Buffalo will be cautious with Allen this week during practice as he undergoes tests to discover the full extent of the issue.

#Bills QB Josh Allen is likely to be limited this week because of an elbow injury suffered late in Sunday’s loss but as of now it’s considered a situation to monitor rather than an ailment that would keep him out of the game, sources say. He’s still undergoing tests to be sure. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2022

Chris Mortensen of ESPN followed up that report with the specific details of the injury.

“Allen is being evaluated for an elbow injury to his ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves,” Mortenson wrote on Twitter.

More information is expected to be released on Tuesday.

Vikings Will Face Familiar QB Case Keenum Should Allen Miss Game

The Vikings opened as 6.5-point underdogs for their road game in Buffalo Sunday afternoon. The line remains there, for now, but is likely to shift drastically should Allen be sidelined by his elbow injury. The same will be true even if he plays, assuming the extent of the injury is serious enough to hamper him significantly.

If the Bills do run out their backup quarterback, it will be a player the Vikings and their fans know quite well — Case Keenum. He served as the starter in Minnesota for one season in 2017, leading the team to an 11-3 record in 14 starts on the strength of 3,547 passing yards and 22 touchdowns compared to just seven interceptions.

The team finished 13-3 with Keenum at the helm, won the NFC North Division and earned a bye through Wildcard Weekend. The Vikings went on to defeat the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round, losing to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Keenum finished second in the voting for Comeback Player of the Year, leaving for the Denver Broncos the following season. He joined the Washington Commanders in 2019 and spent the subsequent two years with the Cleveland Browns before landing in Buffalo this season. He has appeared in two games, completing 2-of-7 passes for a total of eight yards.

Vikings Have Two Serious Injury Questions on Defense

The Vikings face at least two serious injury issues of their own on the defensive side of the ball.

Starting tackle Dalvin Tomlinson missed last weekend’s win over the Commanders with a calf injury, and head coach Kevin O’Connell has described his status as “week to week.”

O’Connell told the media Monday that starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler is a “long shot” to play against Buffalo, after he left the game in Washington due to an ankle injury.