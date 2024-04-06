Vikings Warned of Financial Implications in Potential Trade for $263 Million QB

The Minnesota Vikings have the capital to trade into the top of the draft for a franchise quarterback, but even if they do, that player may not end up their guy.

Trade speculation surrounding the Vikings and a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers for QB Justin Herbert has picked up steam in recent days. On Friday, April 5, Judd Zulgad of SKOR North discussed the financial implications of that move — as Herbert recently signed a five-year extension worth $262.5 million that keeps him under contract through 2029 — and compared them against the type of talent Minnesota could lock down long-term by adding the former Pro Bowler to the roster.

"I would not dismiss this as a possibility. Would it be my first choice financially? No. Am I intrigued though by Justin Herbert the player? Damn right I am" 👀 – @jzulgad on the idea of the #Vikings trading for QB Justin Herbert pic.twitter.com/FCakiCiokk — SKOR North – Minnesota Sports (@SKORNorth) April 5, 2024

For [2024], Herbert’s cap hit is $19.3 million and then … in [2025] it spikes up drastically to $37.3 [million]. That’s a lot. Now, I do consider him to be a top-10, easily, if not top-five quarterback in this league. And if you go back to the game he played here, I mean, there’s a lot to like. And I think in [Kevin] O’Connell’s system, it would be a great fit. But let’s go back to the financial implications. And if Justin Jefferson is going to get the bag — and until he’s traded, I think he is — and if you look at where this team is from a financial standpoint, I think the team’s personal choice would be to try to trade up. But if you find that that’s going to be impossible, would I completely dismiss this? Seen the Vikings do crazy things and some of them have worked out. So no, I would not dismiss this as a possibility. Would it be my first choice financially? No. Am I intrigued, though, by Justin Herbert the player? Damn right I am.

Jim Harbaugh May Be Interested in Trading Justin Herbert to Vikings in Order to Reunite With J.J. McCarthy

Minnesota’s most willing trade partner inside the top appears to be the Chargers at No. 5, who have been slashing the roster left and right under new head coach Jim Harbaugh this offseason.

Harbaugh, who won a national championship with Michigan back in January, has since stated publicly that J.J. McCarthy — his QB at UM for that title run — is the best signal-caller in the 2024 class, per FOX Sports.

According ESPN’s Field Yates’ most recent mock draft, McCarthy will be the Vikings’ target in a trade up with Chargers to get into the top-5. However, what if that deal and draft of Michigan’s champion QB was part of a larger agreement in which Herbert and McCarthy change hands, along with some serious draft capital?

“So a month ago, I would have said this entire scenario was, like, absolutely crazy. And I think I might have dismissed this at one point,” Zulgad said of Herbert and McCarthy being part of a trade between Minnesota and L.A. “But in light of the information that we have received, and in the light of the fact that I do think it is incumbent upon the Vikings to explore — and I’m guessing that they are — every option possible … If you’re the Vikings and let’s say Jim Harbaugh has called ya, I don’t think you’re gonna hang up the phone.”

Justin Herbert’s Contract Complicates Possible Draft-Day Trade Between Vikings, Chargers

Precisely what a trade would look like would only be speculation at this point, though some have made attempts to estimate.

The value is difficult to gauge, as Herbert is an established entity under contract for the next six seasons and is only 26 years old heading into his fifth NFL season. McCarthy will play next season at 21 years old and is moving up draft boards across the league, having now probably attained top-five value — or thereabouts.

The big difference, though, is that McCarthy will play the next four seasons on a cost-controlled rookie deal, which will be followed by the same fifth-year team option league rules attach to all first-round picks. Herbert’s scheduled cap numbers continue to rise from $37 million in 2025 to $46 million, $58 million and $71 million in the next three seasons, respectively.

If McCarthy turns out a bust, or even just an average starter, trading for Herbert would be worth it. If McCarthy is good to great and/or Herbert declines or suffers serious setbacks due to injury, the deal is a bust.

Still, given Herbert’s age, health history and career trajectory, the Vikings would probably need to include the Nos. 11 and 23 picks they have in this year’s draft to trade up to No. 5, then draft McCarthy and flip him to the Chargers as well in return for Herbert. And the cost could even be higher.

But, in that scenario, Minnesota acquires arguably a top-five QB and holds onto both Jefferson and wide receiver Jordan Addison, setting the Vikings up to compete for the next several years in what looks to be a blooming NFC North Division from top to bottom.