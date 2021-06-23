Vikings Linked to ‘Logical’ Signing of 4x Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

The Minnesota Vikings felt the misery of not having a Pro Bowl pass rusher in the lineup for the first time since 2015 last season.

Producing the third-lowest pass-rush win rate (36%) in the NFL, the defensive line was one of the team’s biggest weaknesses in 2020.

The Vikings averted a crisis by reaching an agreement in restructuring Danielle Hunter’s contract last week, spurring the two-time Pro Bowler to attend minicamps after a hold out through voluntary OTAs.

Now, it’s time to find Hunter his running mate.

The Vikings have $13.5 million in cap space with Hunter’s contract restructured, per Over the Cap, and were deemed a “logical landing spot” for veteran pass rusher Justin Houston, according to Bleacher Report‘s Brad Gagnon.

Houston’s Prolific Career

Houston, 32, enters his 11th season in the NFL after being drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

He quickly emerged as an elite pass rusher, tallying double-digit sacks in three of his first four seasons, including a 22-sack season in 2014 that ties for second all-time. Houston hasn’t replicated those numbers since but has averaged 9.4 sacks over the past four seasons despite a decline in playing time.

Houston started in all 32 games over the past two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and has missed just four tackles in that span. Colts owner Jim Irsay said in April that Indianapolis could bring Houston back, but after drafting two defensive linemen in the first two rounds of the 2021 draft, the Colts have cornered Houston into either taking a pay cut or find a new team, Gagnon said.

Here’s what Gagnon wrote on Houston:

Justin Houston might not have a whole lot left at age 32, but the four-time Pro Bowler has put up at least eight sacks in each of the last four seasons with the Chiefs and Colts. The key is you can no longer consider him an every-down player after he was on the field for just 59 percent of Indy’s defensive snaps despite starting 16 games in 2020. But there’s little reason to believe he can’t continue to serve as an effective situational pass-rusher for a contending team that has some money to spend on a short-term deal. Besides, he’s far from a liability, having missed just four tackles the last two seasons combined.

Houston is coming off a two-year contract worth $11.5 million per year with the Colts. Considering he is still a free agent, Houston could be willing to lower his asking price to find a new team.

Vikings Need Reliability Opposite of Hunter

With Hunter reportedly healthy after undergoing season-ending surgery for a herniated disc in his neck last season, the Vikings don’t need a veteran to come in and be the No. 1 pass rusher on the team.

Minnesota has several developing talents on the roster in second-year defensive end D.J. Wonnum, third- and fourth-round rookies Patrick Jones II and Janarius Robinson, and Stephen Weatherly. All are likely to contribute this season; however, none have the experience the Vikings prefer in a starting defensive end.

Houston’s proven to be a reliable and willing tackler and, if signed, could fortify the Vikings defensive line that will introduce Michael Pierce, Dalvin Tomlinson and Sheldon Richardson to the fold.