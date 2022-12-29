Vikings Justin Jefferson in Packers’ Heads Prior to Pivotal Game

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson absolutely torched the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. Now, he and his teammates have a chance to slam the door on their rivals’ season for good, just as hope has crept back into the Green Bay locker room.

The Packers are well aware of this reality, as they prepare to host the Vikings at Lambeau Field on New Year’s Day. Jefferson hauled in nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium during the teams’ first matchup back in September.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to the problems Green Bay had with Jefferson and how the team will try to address them in a game that carries high stakes for both franchises.

2022-12-29T17:49:56Z

“We gotta make sure that we don’t have any breakdowns, first and foremost, in coverage. There were a couple times where we were just a little hesitant on the back end and he was able to get behind us,” LaFleur said in a press conference on Thursday, December 29. “So, you just can’t have any of that when you’re going against a dynamic player like that. There can be no hesitation because if you hesitate for one second — and we’ve seen it throughout the course of the season, last season, even his rookie year — this guy is as good as it gets in this league at this position.”

Aaron Rodgers heaped high praise on Jefferson following their Week 2 matchup, comparing him with the best receiver to whom the Packers quarterback has ever thrown the football.

“I said he was the best player on the field, and I meant it. I didn’t say that tongue in cheek,” Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show on September 13. “He’s a dynamic player who is an excellent route runner. I’m sure as any good player should do and would do, he’s probably watched the best at his position over the last couple years. And that would be probably Davante Adams, because a lot of his release stuff looks pretty similar to 17.”

Jefferson Having Historic Year For Vikings, Could Set Multiple NFL Records

Jefferson has been historic this season in more ways than one. He has already broken Cris Carter’s franchise record for catches with 123 and the franchise record for receiving yards with 1,756, which was formerly held by Randy Moss. Both of those marks also lead the NFL through 15 games in 2022. Jefferson has a legitimate chance at the all-time record for catches (149 by Michael Thomas) and the all-time record for receiving yards (1,964 by Calvin Johnson).

LaFleur noted that Jefferson’s tremendous success has a lot to do with the lack of weaknesses in his game.

“There’s nothing he can’t do. He can run any route … and then he’s electric with the ball in his hands after the catch,” the Packers coach said. “Typically, when you get a guy who’s got good speed with that stride extension, a lot of times they have a hard time breaking down or breaking somebody off. But he can do everything.”

Jefferson’s skill set makes game-planning for him tough, and LaFleur acknowledged there is only so much Green Bay’s defense is going to be able to do against the wideout on New Year’s Day.

“He’s gonna get his touches. I was looking at his game-by-game production, and they do a great job of just moving him around, so that’s why it presents some challenges unless you wanna just go lock him up and play man, which opens up a new can of worms,” LaFleur explained. “Every snap, it’s hard to just account for where he’s going to be. I think you’ve got to do a great job of giving him different looks, but you always got to be mindful of where he’s at on the field.”

Odds Makers Show Vikings Little Respect, Make Them Underdogs in Green Bay

Despite the tear Jefferson has been on all year, not to mention a 12-3 win/loss record for the Vikings, Minnesota continues to get little respect — certainly an amount short of what is befitting the NFC’s No. 2 seed with just two regular season games left to play.

The disrespect has shown up in pundit commentary as well as Las Vegas betting lines, which do factor public perception into the equation as part of an attempt to get equal action on both sides of a potential bet. As of Thursday, Minnesota was a 3.5-point underdog at Lambeau Field.

The contest is meaningful for the Vikings in that they hold just a one-game lead over the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 2 spot in the NFC playoffs, and the Niners own the tiebreaker. San Francisco is a 9.5-point favorite on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

A win for Minnesota would also eliminate the Packers from postseason contention, as Green Bay must win out and get some help in the NFC East in order to sneak into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed.