Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Disrespected In Rookie Power Rankings

Leading all rookies in receiving yards entering Week 4, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s first appearance on CBS Sports’ Rookie Power Rankings comes as no surprise.

But the national outlet has highly underestimated Jefferson’s potential after a breakout performance last week.

In his first NFL start, Jefferson caught seven passes for 175 yards and a touchdown against the Titans on Sunday — a performance that landed him at No. 15, the final ranking on CBS Sports’ list.

Here’s what CBS Sports writer Josh Edward wrote on Jefferson.

The thought that Jefferson would come in and immediately fill Stefon Diggs’ shoes was probably a bit grandiose. What was seen on Sunday is a glimpse of what he could become consistently. He finished with seven receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown. The hope is that he stacks good games moving forward.

Another rookie wideout who has been less efficient in his playing time was ranked above Jefferson, who was finally given the opportunity of a full-game body of work against the Titans.

Jefferson Overlooked For Another Rookie Wideout

Cowboys rookie Ceedee Lamb made No. 3 on the list despite Jefferson having more receiving yards and a touchdown on the Cowboys rookie. Lamb, in three starts this season has 16 catches for 230 yards to Jefferson’s 12 catches for 245 yards and a touchdown.

Lamb has played 176 snaps compared to Jefferson’s 116 — a gap that should close as Jefferson asserted himself as the Vikings true No. 2 wide receiver, playing a season-high 51 offensive snaps last Sunday.

Despite the difference in playing time, Jefferson has proven more effective, surpassing Lamb in receiving yards and touchdowns this season despite Lamb playing in the NFL’s top passing offense. The Cowboys have averaged 383.3 passing yards per game this season, compared to the Vikings’ 193.7 passing yards per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

Vikings Offense Looking to Improve With Jefferson

The difference in the Vikings and Cowboys passing stats are skewed as the Vikings offense also only produced 113 passing yards against the Colts in Week 2. That game is likely an anomaly as the Vikings will likely need to keep scoring to stay with opponents this season who have scored on the defense with ease.

Jefferson’s emergence coincided with one of the best days in recent memory for the Vikings offense. Dalvin Cook had a career-high 181 rushing yards while Jefferson turned in the third-most receiving yards by a Vikings rookie in a single game.

Jefferson will undoubtedly become more recognized by opposing defenses which should open the field more for both Cook and Thielen. Simply put, the Vikings have found their third weapon on the offense and Jefferson should continue to earn more respect after his prolific start.

