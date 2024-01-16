Vikings Predicted to Trade Justin Jefferson for Top-5 Pick, Draft Haul

It is nearly unthinkable that the Minnesota Vikings could trade All-Pro Justin Jefferson, arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL and only on the cusp of his prime. However, there are some analysts who are doing more than just thinking about it — they’re predicting it will happen.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report predicted on Tuesday, January 16, that the Vikings will deal Jefferson to the Arizona Cardinals in return for their 2024 first-round pick (No. 4 overall), 2025 first-round pick as well as a third-rounder this year.

A franchise like the Arizona Cardinals could be highly interested if Jefferson becomes available. Arizona is loaded with draft capital this year, owning 13 selections overall with six of them coming in the top 90 and two in the first round. Converting some of those picks into a player of Jefferson’s caliber would be a shrewd move for a franchise looking to contend again with a healthy Kyler Murray at the helm.

According to the Pioneer Press ‘ Charley Walters , a “full-scale rebuild” could occur in the Twin Cities this offseason. Walters noted that it wouldn’t make sense for Minnesota to give Jefferson an extension estimated to be worth around $30 million annually if the team is expecting to endure some lean years over the majority of the contract’s duration.

Vikings Highly Unlikely to Trade Justin Jefferson if They Figure Out Answer at QB Position

The Vikings own the No. 11 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The team can trade up and try to procure one of the top QB prospects like Jayden Daniels of LSU, or trade down and pick up a talented signal-caller with upside and a wealth of college experience — perhaps Bo Nix of Oregon.

Minnesota could also deal for a player like Justin Fields, who the Chicago Bears could trade in the coming weeks as they prepare plans for the No. 1 overall selection.

However, the most likely and surest path to securing an elite-level QB is to re-sign Kirk Cousins. Cousins has started in Minnesota for the past six seasons but will be a free agent in March. He will turn 36 years old ahead of next year and is coming off of a season-ending Achilles tear, but he was also playing the best football of his career during his second campaign under head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Vikings Want Kirk Cousins Back in 2024, but on Team’s Terms

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said on January 10 that he wants Cousins to return in 2024 and potentially beyond.

“I’ve said that [I want Cousins back],” Adofo-Mensah told reporters. “I’ve been pretty consistent with that. Kirk … is somebody that we saw what he does to this team. I thought we were playing really good football before he got injured, and it’s the most important position in sports.”

However, the Vikings GM has also couched his desire to bring Cousins back in ambiguities regarding a new contract for the QB, both in terms of years and overall cost. Adofo-Mensah also implied last week that the franchise won’t fear “taking a step back,” if that’s what is required.

“Taking a step back in the short term isn’t a big deal if you don’t think you’re actually close,” Adofo-Mensah said, according to The Athletic.

If the Vikings do play the next season or two on their proverbial back foot, it could open the door to a Jefferson trade — especially considering the team drafted a potential replacement for the All-Pro in rookie Jordan Addison last year.