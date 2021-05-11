Vikings Splurge on Freak Athlete, Poised to Have Biggest Rookie Impact

Kene Nwangwu started just three games in college and was ranked the 16th best running back prospect in the country by The Athletic.

Yet, the Minnesota Vikings saw value in the projected seventh-round pick, selecting him as the fifth running back off the board with the first of their three fourth-round picks at No. 119 overall.

Was it reach? The Athletic penned it as the second-biggest reach of the draft.

However, Nwangwu’s valuation was largely a running back, not his most impactful position — kick returner.

Nwangwu: The Return Specialist

The Vikings are set with their top two running backs in Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison — both Day 2 picks by general manager Rick Spielman. Last season, third-string running back Mike Boone saw just 11 carries in 16 games. There’s little value in the No. 3 running back role in Minnesota.

However, it wasn’t Nwangwu’s prospects as a running back that created intrigue for him in the draft. His eye-opening athleticism and abilities in the return game garnered him a reputation as one of the draft’s hidden gems.

Nwangwu scored the second-highest relative athletic score of any running back since 2013 — trailing only Saquan Barkley. Standing 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Nwangwu ran a 4.31 40-time at his pro day and clocked an unofficial 4.29 40-time that same day.

The fastest running back in the 2021 NFL Draft class, Nwangwu used his speed to become one of the best kick returners in college football. He finished as Iowa State’s all-time leading kick returner, averaging 26.8 yards per runback in his career.