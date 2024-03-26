Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Raises Eyebrows With Reaction to Top QB Prospect

The Minnesota Vikings are keeping their cards close to their chest with what quarterback prospects they’re eyeing in the upcoming draft — but coach Kevin O’Connell had a hard time containing himself when it comes to Washington’s Michael Penix.

Appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” on March 26, O’Connell detailed what traits he looks for in a quarterback.

“I think accuracy is one trait that quarterbacks need to have,” O’Connell started before Pat McAfee interjected.

“Oh, so Penix,” McAfee replied, sparking a frozen look in O’Connell’s face before the Vikings coach smirked and continued.

O’Connell’s pause was interpreted both ways on social media as fans are split on how to take the coach’s break in character.

Penix is fitting for O’Connell given the Washington quarterback’s arm strength as a pocket passer. He’s considered a fringe first-round talent whom the Vikings could land with the No. 23 pick and use their No. 11 pick to address other roster needs.

While a Vikings trade up the draft board to land a top-four quarterback prospect is the buzz ahead of April’s draft, there’s the potential the Vikings get locked out of landing a quarterback in that range — making Penix a realistic contingency plan.

McAfee may have been putting words in O’Connell’s mouth, but there’s no denying there is at least some interest in Penix, who the Vikings met with at the combine.

“It was great,” Penix said of his meeting with the Vikings, per The Star Tribune. “I feel like that’s a good organization over there. They show a lot of good things, got a lot of good players as well. I felt very confident in that meeting.”

Michael Penix’s Fatal Flaw is What the Vikings Need Most at QB

The arm talent is no question for Penix but the biggest flaw in his game happens to be what the Vikings are looking for the most — success throwing over the middle of the field.

Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are elite separators that O’Connell schemes for high-percentage throws over the middle of the field. Those spots require some touch on the ball, which Penix did not show great control of in his college career.

“Penix Jr. has an NFL-level arm talent in addition to two years of good health and top-tier production in a spread-out shotgun offense. However, to become a consistent starter and top-15 quarterback in the league, he will need to clean up his footwork, throw with more anticipation and touch (which will improve ball placement), as well as be willing to attack the middle of the field,” Pro Football Focus’ draft guide reads.

Penix’s best area of the field was along the sidelines, which bodes well for Jefferson who has a penchant for winning contested balls.

However, Penix must show that he can make the more routine throws and reads over the middle if the Vikings are going to take a chance on him.

Vikings Could Be Sold on Several QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft

Vikings fans have waited a long time for the franchise to make a grand gesture like trading up into the top five picks to land a future franchise quarterback.

The final rankings of this year’s class may never be known, but there is room to accept that the Vikings could be happy selecting any of this year’s first-round quarterbacks.

Last year, they passed on signing Will Levis, who was touted as the No. 2 overall pick a day before he fell to the second round.

This year’s draft class could inspire more confidence to take a quarterback outside the top five, which O’Connell teased on “The McAfee Show.”

“If you end up falling in love with multiple QBs in the draft that’s an even better thing,” O’Connell said. “When we acquired another 1st-round pick that gbave us some flexibility and this is a very deep draft.”