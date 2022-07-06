Vikings’ K.J. Osborn Strikes Down Analyst’s Pick to Win NFC North

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn continues to put the NFL on notice.

After failing to reel in a single catch his rookie season, Osborn splashed onto the scene in 2021, tallying 50 receptions for 655 yards and seven touchdowns — including an emphatic overtime game-winner over the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.

Confident in himself and the Vikings heading into the 2022 season, Osborn made his presence felt by striking down the notion that Minnesota will miss hoisting the NFC North on CBS Sports Radio.

‘Grab Your Popcorn’

Appearing on The Zach Gelb Show, Osborn was challenged by host Zach Gelb, who asked the Vikings receiver for his response to most pundits, including himself, picking the Green Bay Packers to win the NFC North division for a third consecutive year.

“Get your popcorn ready,” Osborn replied. “I feel like every team’s goal in the NFL should be to win the Super Bowl, that’s the only thing we train for — you work so hard you sacrifice so much. … And the path to that is whoever we play. We want to try to win every game.”

In response to Osborn’s Super Bowl ambitions, Gelb asked Osborn whether he believes Kirk Cousins can lead Minnesota to a championship. Osborn was not shy about defending his quarterback while also addressing the criticism Cousins receives.

“Kirk’s our guy. I feel like people give him a bad wrap. I don’t know why that is, but we love him in our locker room. He’s a leader on and off the field. The guy is an awesome dude, he’s an awesome quarterback. He’s very accurate. I’m happy I got the chance to be on the field with him last year,” Osborn said, adding that he’s reveled working with Cousins in his first “true” offseason as a pro. “I feel like we’re on the same page and that’s going to help us even more. I feel like Kirk is ready he’s locked in.”

Osborn Wants to Be a ‘Home Run Hitter’ in 2022

Hoping to improve upon a stellar sophomore season, Osborn, behind star receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, is looking to add another dimension to the Vikings offense after showing flashes of his big-play potential in 2021.

“I want to be someone that can create those big plays,” Osborn said, per the Pioneer Press. “Not so much catching the ball and getting down. I want to make a guy miss and then make another guy miss and break that big play for us. Just be a game-changer.”

Developing under Jefferson and Thielen, Osborn is looking to take the next step forward in his career after largely just trying to not make a mistake through his first two seasons.

“Just being confident is a big thing,” Osborn said. “Now I’m able to play fast and not be worried about messing up. That’s going to allow me to get that (yards after catch) and create those big plays. I’m trying to take it to the next level. That’s what I’m striving to do right now.

“I want to get to the level that Justin and Adam are at right now,” Osborn added. “They push me every single day to get better. And obviously (receivers coach Keenan McCardell) played in the league for a really long time. We have a lot of great guys in our room. They help me elevate my game.”