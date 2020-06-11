Vikings Rookie Donates Part of Signing Bonus to Help His Hometown

The NFL Draft is a moment that many NFL hopefuls have waited their entire lives for. After years of hard work, newly signed rookies are rewarded with their first contracts. One Minnesota Vikings rookie felt the need to give back to the community he came up through and put his first payday to good use.

Fifth-rounder K.J. Osborn, who was drafted out of Miami, donated a portion of his signing bonus to purchase 600 bottles of hand sanitizer, which he gave away on Wednesday to families in his hometown of Ypsilanti, Mich., to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just want people to stay safe, and hopefully we’re on the back end of this thing,” he told the Detroit Free Press. “I’m just very excited that I can do this for my community.

Osborn’s Journey to the NFL and Building His Platform

Osborn left Ypsilanti, Mich., a city of roughly 20,000 located 35 miles from downtown Detroit, in 2014 to attend Florida’s IMG Academy, a private boarding school that’s become a football prospect factory in recent years. Despite leaving home to chase his dreams, Osborn had every intention of going back to help his community, according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press:

“‘How can I help by using my platform?” Osborn said. ‘Especially me being a rookie, we decided to start in my own backyard with people that helped get me here. That’s how it formed.’ As a junior at Lincoln [High School], he set school track records in the 100 and 200 meters. He made 21 receptions for 379 yards and seven touchdowns at IMG Academy as a senior. ‘I never want to burn my bridges or anything like that,” Osborn said. ‘Lincoln is where I started everything. I was a ball boy when I was in sixth grade for the varsity team. I traveled to all the home and away games. The relationship has always been there, so it’s only right for me to give back to show my loyalty.'”

Osborn redshirted at Buffalo his freshman year of college and worked his way through the program to become a starter in 2017. After a breakout performance that season, he transferred to Miami to prove his worth at a Power Five conference school, where he started in all 13 games in his redshirt senior year, leading the Hurricanes in receptions (50) receiving yards (547) receiving touchdowns (5) and all-purpose yards (1,018) while also being Miami’s special teams returner.

Osborn, still flying under many scouts radar, exemplified the tools that made him the Hurricane’s most lethal playmaker at the 2020 NFL Combine. Vikings Assistant Editor Lindsey Young reported on his performance:

“After some questions were raised about Osborn’s speed, the 203-pound receiver quieted criticism at the NFL Scouting Combine with a respectable time of 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He also ranked fifth-fastest among receivers in the 3-cone drill, clocking in at 7 seconds flat. ‘Everybody wanted to see me run, so I wanted to go out there and prove that,’ Osborn said. ‘I worked really hard just to be able to show that on the biggest stage, and I was able to do it, so I also have got to give the biggest shout-out to my trainer, Mo Wells. I feel like he’s the best in the business, so I was able to do that.’ Osborn showed his strength, as well; his 18 reps of 225 at the bench press ranked sixth in his position group.”

.@KJ_Osborn is goooonnnneeeee#NFLCombine on 📺 @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/QZ0YiOuBqn — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) February 28, 2020 Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman drafted Osborn in the fifth round of the draft and found the 23-year-old to be a fit as a special teams player right away.