Vikings’ Kris Boyd Calls Out ‘Ungrateful’ Fans

The Minnesota Vikings‘ 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints was far from perfect on Sunday.

The Vikings left points on the field, converting for touchdowns just twice on five trips to the red zone. The offense has yet to surpass 100 rushing yards with one of the league’s most talented running backs in Dalvin Cook. The defense was walked over in the second half, allowing scoring drives of 12, 9, and 8 plays that let the Saints, without their top running back, quarterback and wide receiver, back into the game.

But a win is a win, and cornerback Kris Boyd took issue with some fan commentary after the game.

Kris Boyd Tells ‘Ungrateful’ Fans to ‘STFU’

Boyd took to Twitter after the game with a stern message to fans who were “ungrateful” for the win.

“We got some ungrateful fans,” Boyd tweeted on October 2. “I Don’t be on the internet looking for s*** but we won and some were still complaining….We got a big Dub! We 3-1 stfu….Please find another team if you not satisfied or stfu!!??”

Boyd wasn’t all thorns on social media, also tweeting “S/O the real ones who rocking wit us!!!”

Boyd made a crucial play late in the third quarter, forcing and recovering a fumble while on the punting team. It extended what was a failed drive and allowed Kirk Cousins and the offense to put three more points on the board with the help of Greg Joseph‘s 24-yard field goal.

Vikings Fan Reactions

Boyd’s tweet was met with both support and some criticism.

“Love you KB we should be appreciating that we 3-1 but there are some serious things that need to be fixed for all of us to be confident in this team,” one fan replied.

“Never a good idea to criticize fans. You wouldn’t have a career without them,” another fan tweeted, which was met with another response in defense of Boyd. “The fans who get upset over this are the ones who should find a new team like he said.”

However, a third fan chimed in on the debate and perhaps offered the most truth to the issue at hand.

“No! Perhaps those who complain care the most about the Purple! We love our team. Be Better fans! Be better players!”

Vikings Are Week 5 Favorites Over the Bears

The more game action the clearer picture we’ll have over what kind of team the Vikings truly are. Onto Chicago.

Minnesota (3-1) is a seven-point favorite over the Chicago Bears (2-2) for Sunday’s road game at Soldier Field.

Both offense’s fortés happen to be the crux of the opposing defense. The Vikings offense ranks top 10 in pass attempts per game (39.7). The Bears defense, before a loss to the New York Giants where Daniel Jones threw for just 71 yards, ranked dead last in passing yards allowed. Chicago’s defense officially has allowed the most rushing yards (183.3 per game) in the league after allowing 262 yards on the ground on Sunday.

Minnesota meanwhile has hemorrhaged yards on the ground so far this season, allowing the 10th most rushing yards per game (131.0). Chicago is expected to focus its attack on the ground with Justin Fields attempting the fewest pass attempts in the league (16.8 per game).

The Vikings have yet to allow less than 100 rushing yards in a game this season but are still 3-1 to show for it. If Minnesota can bolster its run defense and keep the Bears from chewing up clock time, the offense should dominate the day.