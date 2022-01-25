Vikings Working to Hire GM Finalist: Report

The Minnesota Vikings are finalizing their hire for general manager.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, via Twitter, that Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is expected to be hired.

“The #Vikings are now expected to work to hire #Browns executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their next GM, sources say. He’s the final finalist and they have been interviewing him again.”

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

The #Vikings are now expected to work to hire #Browns executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their next GM, sources say. He’s the final finalist and they have been interviewing him again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2022

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin added that “Adofo-Mensah is meeting with various departments in Minnesota today and (is) scheduled to be done with his in person interview round before 5 pm. If he’s the guy for the Vikings, which it certainly looks like, Minnesota would be hard pressed to let him leave w/out an offer.”

Other GM Finalist Visiting Chicago

The Vikings’ other finalist for general manager, Kansas City Chiefs vice president of player personnel Ryan Poles, was reported as the Vikings’ favorite for the general manager position.

“From a few conversations I had this morning, my understanding is that the Vikings want Ryan Poles to be their next GM but it might depend on whether Chicago makes him a better offer. So we wait and see,” Purple Insider’s Matthew Coller tweeted on Saturday, January 23.

The Bears seem sold on Poles, which may have prompted the Vikings to pivot to Adofo-Mensah. Bears chairman George McCaskey was spotted picking Poles up in person at the Chicago O’Hare airport on January 24.

@kapjhood @CarmenDeFalco @WaddleandSilvy @ESPN1000 Couldn’t help but notice Ryan Poles being met at O’Hare baggage claim this evening by his potential future employer. pic.twitter.com/iM30jLLuCO — Eric Bohn (@BohnHomes) January 25, 2022

After learning of Poles expected to be in Chicago, Cronin speculated that the Vikings’ interview with the Chiefs executive might be a forgone matter.

“Ryan Poles was supposed to interview in Minnesota tomorrow (Wednesday, January 26) as one of two GM finalists. With him headed to Chicago, Browns VP Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who is interviewing in Minnesota today, is the favorite for the Vikings GM job,” Cronin tweeted.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reported that Poles accepted Chicago’s offer to hire him as general manager on Tuesday.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!

Adofo-Mensah’s Background

A former day trader, Adofo-Mensah, 40, made a career change, landing his first NFL job in 2013 as the San Francisco 49ers’ manager of football research and development before being promoted to the director of the same department in 2016.

He led the 49ers’ push to “develop and implement advanced quantitative methods for game strategy and personnel evaluation,” the Bears, which Adofo-Mensah also interviewed with, wrote.

Adofo-Mensah helped rebuild the 49ers franchise that parted ways from Jim Harbaugh in 2015. Promoted to director of football research and development, Adofo-Mensah helped the team piece together a Super Bowl-caliber roster without a top-tier quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo.

When the Browns hired general manager Andrew Berry last season, Berry made an initiative to steal Adofo-Mensah from the 49ers staff by promoting him to vice president of football operations with the Browns.

Adofo-Mensah played basketball and graduated from Princeton University with a bachelor’s degree in economics and later received his master’s degree from Stanford.

Berry spoke highly of Adofo-Mensah in a recent Chicago Tribune article: