Vikings’ Kyle Rudolph Delivers Strong Counterpoint to Taking Pay Cut

Minnesota Vikings veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph recently expelled his frustration with his role in the offense in a recent interview on the Unrestricted with Ben Leber podcast.

The 10-year veteran and longest-tenured Viking on the roster explained how his role in the offense changed from being a top receiving weapon in the offense to primarily a blocker.

It’s led to a statistical decline in Rudolph’s numbers, ranking 36th in receptions (28) among tight ends this past season while slated to carry the fourth-highest cap hit among tight ends in the league. Meanwhile, Irv Smith Jr. and Tyler Conklin took steps forward in their respective roles on rookie contracts that are much more affordable for Minnesota.

The Vikings need to clear at least $12 million in cap space this offseason that will likely see the team part ways with several veteran contracts. Rudolph’s contract seems to be an “easy target” to either void or restructure given his decline as a pass-catcher.

Rudolph pleads that his statistical slump has not been a matter of physical decline at the age of 31, but more so a fabrication from the lack of opportunities.

Rudolph: ‘I’ve Never Been Fast’

Rudolph addressed the commonly held notion that he is not athletic or as fast as he used to be, which doesn’t add up to the two-time Pro Bowler who has never relied on his speed to be his X-factor.

“When you don’t put up statistics that you are accustomed to you try to figure out why,” Rudolph said. “Am I not running routes as good as I used to? Am I not as fast as I once was like, you know, what’s the deal here. And I kind of laugh because I’ve never been fast. So it’s always funny when people say ‘Oh Rudy can’t run anymore.’ It’s like, ‘Rudy’s never been able to run’ but yet he’s still been to the Pro Bowl twice.”

Rudolph added that while he’s never been a great runner, he’s become more polished in his career — a development coach Mike Zimmer has taken notice of.

“[Mike Zimmer] is on record — I’d go back to the last two training camps — and talking about how well Rudy is running around and how good he looks,” Rudolph told Leber. “He doesn’t say that just to say it. He never gives compliments. … For him to say that it’s like, all right, maybe I still can run. … It’s simply a lack of opportunities.”

Rudolph has seen a drastic decline in targets over the past two seasons. Before 2019, he saw at least 80 targets when he played a full 16 games for three consecutive years.

Rudolph’s Efficiency Ranks Right Next to Smith

Rudolph, aware of the limited opportunities this season, made the most of the targets that came his way. He posted a career-high 11.9 yards per reception, comparable to the 12.2 yards per reception Smith posted this season.

He also relished his role as a red-zone weapon in 2019, catching seven touchdowns, including the walk-off TD in the NFC Wild Card round against the New Orleans Saints. He attributed it to his increased focus.

“When that might be the only ball that’s coming on Sunday afternoon, you’re going to do everything you can to catch it,” Rudolph said.

Leber attributed Rudolph’s success in the red zone to his hand size. Rudolph hasn’t dropped a pass on all 85 targets his way in the past two seasons and dropped just one ball on 82 targets in 2018. He was the only tight end in 2019 that saw 30-plus targets and did not drop a pass.

The Vikings failed to take advantage of Rudolph’s vice-grip mitts this past season when Rudolph hauled in just one touchdown this season.

Conklin Does Have an Athletic Advantage Over Rudolph

While we don’t have an accurate account of Rudolph’s metrics since his Pro Day in 2011, he proved comparable to Conklin in the 40-yard dash time (4.8).

However, Conklin does have an edge in acceleration, beating Rudolph’s 4.37-second 20-yard shuttle drill with a 4.23-second mark. Rudolph has likely lost some of his twitchiness with age, but to call Conklin a one-to-one replacement for Rudolph is not valid.

Rudolph’s 6-foot-6 stature and hand size are irreplaceable in the Vikings locker room. Conklin, at 6-foot-3, is a more comparable tight end to Smith, who is 6-foot-2.

Whether Minnesota sees Rudolph as a vital piece to the newly installed zone-run scheme is another debate but his skill set and physical traits are unmatched by Conklin or Smith.

