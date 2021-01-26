Kyle Rudolph Has Strong Message on Future With Vikings

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph is the longest-tenured player on the team’s roster.

The 10-year veteran is fifth all-time in touchdowns catches and owns the most by any tight end in Vikings history. Yet, he may be the easiest cut for the front office this offseason that must clear at least $12 million in cap space.

Rudolph, 31, has the second-highest base salary at his position entering the 2021 season and carries a $9.45 million cap hit despite ranking 36th among tight ends in receptions last season.

The veteran tight end recently asserted on the Unrestricted podcast with Ben Leber that he’s still in the prime of his career and is one of the league’s top receiving tight ends, but has taken on a blocking tight end role to help the team.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Skol Nation!

Rudolph: ‘I’m Worth Every Dime of My Contract’

Rudolph was realistic throughout his talk with Leber about seeing both sides of the business. Acknowledging his limited use as a receiver over the past two seasons, Rudolph leveled from the front office’s perspective.

“If I were the Wilfs if I were Rick [Spielman] I’m looking at this situation like ‘hey we’re paying this guy a lot of money and you’re not using him so why are we continuing to pay him a lot of money?” Rudolph said.

While understanding the dilemma with the salary cap expected to take a hit and the Vikings being in a hole already, Rudolph explained his descent from being a vital weapon in Minnesota’s offense to blocking — not only on running plays but also in pass protection.

Here’s his take on the situation:

I think I’m worth every dime of my contract. That doesn’t mean that I’m used to my potential and I’m used to do what I do well so it will be interesting over the next few months. I have three years left in my contract I don’t want to go anywhere else. I’ve somehow become a pretty decent blocker because I’ve been forced to. It certainly wasn’t something that I ever did well at any point in my career — maybe in high school ‘cause I was just bigger than everyone else — but even then, I just wanted to run around and catch balls. Early on last season, the writing on the wall. I saw where our offense was going I had seven or eight catches in the first six games. It was absurd. I was literally blocking all the time. As a tight end you’re going to block in the run game. It’s something I’ve always had to work at, it’s not something that comes easy to me, but for me, it’s always been about being a complete tight end… I’m like ‘okay I’ve got one or two [options] here, I can either get really good at the only thing I’m asked to do or I can complain about it and I can cause a scene throw a fit whats going to be more productive for our team and this organization.’

Rudolph Declines Pay Cut If Given Similar Role in 2021

Leber offered a hypothetical to Rudolph that if the Vikings approached him, hoping to restructure the final three years of his contract and he would maintain the same role, would he accept.

Rudolph struck the possibility down, arguing he’s yet to be in the “twilight” of his career and would not relegate himself to his diminished role on the team if it meant taking a pay cut and potentially ending his career and prospects elsewhere.

“I can’t sign up for that again,” Rudolph said. “Am I gonna all of a sudden derail my career with a lot of football left because… you get into your early 30s and everyone just assumes you’re done. You’re old. You’re over 30. You can’t do it anymore. Well if I just block every play the other 31 teams are going to assume that as well.”

Rudolph acknowledged the critique that he’s not fast anymore due to being old, sarcastically arguing he’s never been fast and is actually a better runner now.

“Zim is on record — I’d go back to the last two training camps — and talking about how well Rudy is running around and how good he looks,” Zimmer said. “He doesn’t say that just to say it. He never gives compliments… For him to say that, it’s like, all right, maybe I still can run… [My decline] is simply the lack of opportunities”

Rudolph, who acknowledged the front office’s perspective, believes that his role as a receiver is still valuable toward winning a championship for the Vikings.

“I want to do this. I’ve had multiple opportunities to get the free agency and it’s never been appealing to me because I don’t want to be anywhere else… contend for a championship on a team that’s already won championships, it’s not appealing to me. I want to be on the first team that wins one here because I know what that would mean to this state, to our organization, to every guy that’s played before us.”

RELATED ARTICLES:

Trevor Squire is a Heavy contributor covering the Minnesota Vikings and journalism graduate from the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities. Connect with him on Twitter @trevordsquire and join our Vikings community at Heavy on Vikings on Facebook.