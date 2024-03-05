Insider: Vikings ‘Adore’ Star QB Draft Prospect Amid Trade Rumors

It isn’t taking long for the Minnesota Vikings’ coaching hires to shift the narrative about their offseason plans.

Namely, Quarterbacks Coach Josh McCown figures to have a prominent voice.

Despite picking No. 11 overall in the draft, rumors have linked them to several of the draft’s top quarterback prospects. This is as Kirk Cousins appears headed for free agency. With the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in the rearview, a new favorite target may be emerging.

“McCown’s presence is … useful because he can relate to veterans and has experience working with highly touted draftees (Sam Darnold, Jalen Hurts, Bryce Young, etc.),” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis wrote on March 4. “Another facet to consider: McCown coached North Carolina’s Drake Maye, whom the Vikings adore.”

McCown coached Maye in high school. May has long been the presumed No. 2 quarterback prospect in this class if not the second overall pick of the draft.

Play

LSU’s Jayden Daniels has risen in recent weeks and has support within the organization.

Maye completed 63.3% of his passes for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He was better in 2022, completing 66.2% of his throws for 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

This is just the latest link or rumors connecting the Vikings and Maye. McCown’s hiring immediately got the rumor mill churning.

And the Vikings have been a popular pick for a blockbuster trade for a quarterback.

Bo Nix Was Vikings ‘Preferred’ Option at Quarterback

This is a notable shift for the Vikings, particularly coming from Lewis. He previously referred to Oregon’s Bo Nix as the Vikings’ top choice in a trade proposal that would move them up in the second round to select him.

“Trading up would not only secure the Vikings their preferred option at quarterback,” Lewis wrote on February 13, “but it would also secure the potential fifth-year option.”

The timing of the reports could be very telling.

Lewis’ initial report came amid more optimism that the Vikings would be bringing Cousins back on a new contract. As free agency draws closer, there is increasing speculation that the Vikings are prepared for Cousins to play elsewhere next season.

An older prospect Nix would cover the Vikings in either event. But McCown’s input and Maye’s ceiling could be deciding factors.

Vikings on Insider’s ‘Radar’ to Trade for No. 2 Pick

The Vikings would need one of two things to happen if they want Maye. In the first scenario, they have to trade up with the Washington Commanders to select Maye, assuming the Chicago Bears select USC’s Caleb Williams as expected.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler named the Vikings among the teams that could be “on the radar” for such a deal.

“Washington has received trade inquiries from teams on the No. 2 pick,” Fowler wrote on March 3. “While they might not be hard, actionable offers, the interest in moving up is there. Among teams that could be on the QB radar are the Giants (No. 6), Falcons (No. 8), Vikings (No. 11) and Raiders (No. 13).”

The Vikings may need Daniels’ ascension to be real and for Washington to covet him.

In that scenario, they would still need to swing a trade with the New England Patriots to get to No. 3. They may not be any more amenable to such a move, though.

Fowler reports that he would be “surprised” if the Commanders traded out of their slot. And colleague Dan Graziano noted in the same report that the buzz at the combine was the Patriots will stick with their pick as well.