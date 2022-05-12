Vikings to Sign ‘Big Steal’ in ‘Out of This World’ Edge Rusher: Report

The Minnesota Vikings may have gotten a “big steal” in rookie free agency following the draft.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reported that the Vikings are expected to sign Wake Forest edge rusher Luiji Vilain on Thursday, May 12 — just in time for rookie minicamps which start on Friday.

Tomasson spoke with former teammate and 2021 NFL All-Rookie Team edge rusher Kwity Paye, who called Vilain a “big steal” for the Vikings.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

‘Out of This World’ Potential

Paye who plays for the Indianapolis Colts after being drafted 21st overall in the 2021 draft, spoke highly of Vilain, who was his roommate at Michigan.

“I think the Vikings got a big steal getting him in free agency,” Paye told Tomasson. “He’s just that type of player where I feel he didn’t get his fair chance at Michigan, but he’s going to definitely maximize his opportunity and give the Vikings everything he has. He’s an extremely gifted athlete.”

While Minnesota snagged Vilain shortly after he went undrafted following the seventh round of the draft, the Vikings had eyes on Vilain for much longer. He visited Minnesota for a top-30 visit during the offseason.

The 6-foot-4, 252-pound Vilain struggled with injuries his first two seasons with the Wolverines and didn’t see much playing time while working back from knee injuries.

But the physical tools are there.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!

Undrafted #Vikings rookie EDGE Luiji Vilain scored a 8.85 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 174 out of 1504 DE from 1987 to 2022. pic.twitter.com/ts0GGZ0wLY — Heavy On Vikings (@HeavyOnVikings) May 12, 2022

Vilain was an Under Armour All-American in high school as a top-five defensive end prospect in his class. After transferring to Wake Forest in 2021, Vilain finally put his talent on display, leading Demon Deacons with nine sacks and four forced fumbles while adding 10.0 tackles for loss.

Nate O’Neal, a pass-rush coach who has worked with Vikings defensive linemen D.J. Wonnum, Kenny Willekes and Janarius Robinson and spoke highly of Vilain, whom he’s worked with over the past year.

“I think his potential is out of this world,” O’Neal told Tomasson. “He definitely has a crazy high ceiling. Look at what he did on the field at Wake Forest, which was his first real year of significant playing time in college football. I think the Vikings got a good one.

“He just needs to continue to get reps,” O’Neal added. “He’s going to continue to get better. He’s going to play for a long time in the NFL and he’s going to do that at a high level.”

Vilain Ready for Another ‘Fresh Start’

Play

Luiji Vilain, DE, Wake Forest | 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview Luiji Vilain the defensive end from Wake Forest the Canadian Sensation recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. If you like this interview, make sure you hit the Like Button and Subscribe button. 2022-03-03T22:15:38Z

Hampered by injuries in each of his knees through the first two years of college, Vilain admitted it was difficult to come back as the same player that Michigan saw in high school.

“It was definitely frustrating mentally,” Vilain said of his time in Michigan. “It was tough physically. And then just having to come back from being out two years was even harder. You think that when you come back you’ll be the same player or even better, which was not the case. I had to work really hard to get back and I ended up transferring, and I felt getting that fresh start really helped me out.”

But after finally piecing together an impressive season at Wake Forest, Vilain is ready to continue his development in the NFL under Pro Bowl edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith.

“I feel I’m going to get at Minnesota great coaching and great leadership from guys like Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter and all the other guys in the outside linebacker room,” Vilain said. “Just being able to learn from those people is going to take my game to another level. I don’t even know where it can go, but I know it’s going to go far.”