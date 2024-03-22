Vikings Send Potentially Telling Group to Championship Quarterback’s Workout

The Minnesota Vikings are doing their due diligence on this year’s incoming quarterback prospects.

After sending quarterback coach Josh McCown (possibly among others) to attend Caleb Williams’ pro day in SoCal, it was off to Ann Arbor to witness J.J. McCarthy’s exhibition for what was a laundry list of NFL personnel.

And he was not alone.

“Josh McCown and assistant QBs coach Grant Udinski are among those set to be at Michigan QB JJ McCarthy’s Pro Day in Ann Arbor this morning, per sources,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported in a post on X on March 22.

McCarthy is on track to be the fourth quarterback off the board in the 2024 draft (April 25). It could take a pick in the top 10 to land.

Vikings Linked to Several QB Prospects in Addition to J.J. McCarthy

The Vikings, who lost Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons in free agency sit at No. 11 overall. But their trade with the Houston Texans netted the No. 23 overall pick, fueling preexisting speculation about their desires to trade up for a new quarterback of the future.

That could be McCarthy, whose ability to process has drawn comparisons to Drew Brees.

The Vikings have been linked most to Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels. McCown coached Maye in high school, and the Vikings are very high on him.

“McCown’s presence is … useful because he can relate to veterans and has experience working with highly touted draftees (Sam Darnold, Jalen Hurts, Bryce Young, etc.),” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis wrote on March 4. “Another facet to consider: McCown coached North Carolina’s Drake Maye, whom the Vikings adore.”

Daniels appeals to the Vikings too.

“Minnesota knows it eventually has to address the quarterback position long term,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote on February 10. “The notion of bringing in Daniels to pair with their star LSU alum wideout Justin Jefferson has appeal to some in the organization.”

McCarthy could provide a happy medium between Daniels and Maye, and it figures to cost less to get into a position to land him in the draft.

That may not be the most telling part of the delegation sent to Michigan’s pro day by the Vikings.

Vikings Get Eyes on PFF’s 4th-Ranked DT at Michigan Pro Day

In addition to McCown and Udinski, the Vikings also sent reps to see the Wolverines’ defensive line, per Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy. That group includes Kris Jenkins, Pro Football Focus’ fifth-ranked defensive tackle in the class.

“Jenkins is one of the strongest players in the entire draft class, but his arm-length limitations and lack of pass-rush profile will likely limit his draft stock to a mid-to-late Day 2 selection,” PFF’s analysis on Jenkins’ draft profile reads. “However, his high floor presents starting potential in a 4-3 scheme.”

The Vikings run more of a hybrid scheme under defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

They utilized traditional down linemen for the third-fewest snaps (386) of any team in the league last season, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert on February 1.

Harrison Phillips, who has started 34 games the last two seasons, hits free agency next summer. And Jonathan Bullard, who finished the 2023 campaign second on the team at the position in snaps, is a free agent this offseason.

Jenkins is very much in the same mold, and he could be an option for the Vikings.

The Vikings could have to trade up to get him. He is but the 60th-ranked prospect but the Vikings don’t have a pick in the second or third rounds.

Other Wolverines could be of interest to the Vikings aside from McCarthy, including cornerback Mike Sainristil, PFF’s 36th-ranked prospect overall and seventh-ranked cornerback. Wide receiver Roman Wilson is another.

PFF ranks Wilson the No. 47 overall prospect and the eighth-ranked wideout, noting he’d be higher in a different class.