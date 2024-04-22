Record-Setting Playmaker ‘Drawing Interest’ From Vikings, NFC North Rival

The Minnesota Vikings already boast an impressive array of offensive playmakers.

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson headlines a group that includes fellow wideout Jordan Addison, tight end T.J. Hockenson, and newcomer Aaron Jones at running back.

However, K.J. Osborn’s departure to the New England Patriots in free agency has left a void at the third wide receiver spot.

The Vikings have Super Bowl champion Brandon Powell on hand. But the Vikings could look to add more size with Powell listed at 5-foot-8. The 2024 draft could provide a solid option flying under the radar.

“Mercer @MercerFootball wide receiver Ty James drawing interest and calls from #Bears #Vikings #Chiefs,” KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on April 21.

Conversations about the 2024 wide receiver class have focused on the top.

But James could be a sneaky target for the Vikings. He is coming off back-to-back seasons with over 1,100 receiving yards for the Bears. He tacked on 20 touchdowns in that span.

“Two-time FCS All-American with 3,000-plus yards, 30 TDs, and 10 school records on his resume. Beats press off the line with releases and swipes/swims. Physical at the LOS and at the break and will attack leverage to create separation,” Pro Football Network’s James Fragoza wrote on April 21.

“Won’t take the top off a defense. Too many passes get into his body — must catch with his hands extended from his frame to limit drops and keep DBs away from the ball. Change of direction is average at best and shows up on hard-breaking routes.”

James’ best season came in 2022. He had 52 passes for 1,105 yards and 13 touchdowns. This past season, he logged 1,157 yards and seven scores on 64 receptions to wrap up his collegiate career.

Ty James Would Bring Size, Explosiveness to Vikings

Listed at 6-foot-2, James logged an 8.07 Relative Athletic Score, per Pro Football Network’s Ken Lee Platte on April 17, scoring especially well in his Composite Explosion Grade thanks to a 9.25 score in the broad jump.

He would tie Daylen Baldwin and Malik Knowles as the Vikings’ second-tallest wideout.

Neither Baldwin nor Knowles have established themselves. Former Patriots first-round pick N’Keal Harry is the only receiver taller at 6-foot-4.

That underscores the potential need for size on the perimeter, even with the uber-talented Jefferson and promising Addison soaking up most of the targets. And it never hurts to have depth in the event of an injury.

Jefferson missed seven games with a hamstring injury and left another after a hit to the chest in Week 14 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Vikings Undermanned and Inexperienced at WR Behind Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison

Addison and Powell fill their roles and then some, and figure capable of more in Osborn’s absence. But Jackson and Nailor are the only other receivers on the roster to catch a pass in 2023. They finished with five grabs for 38 yards between them.

James could warrant a look from the Vikings late in the draft or immediately after.

“Ty James has the production and tape to warrant a last-round selection with the physicality to make the investment worth it,” Fragoza wrote.

Fragoza also projected a seventh-round selection of priority free agency for the wideout, which would benefit the Vikings who hold five picks in rounds five through seven and offer an enticing environment for any offensive player with Head Coach Kevin O’Connell at the helm.