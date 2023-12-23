Prolific Passer Pitched as Successor to Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

The 2024 NFL Draft is full of quality quarterback prospects and the Minnesota Vikings figure to be in the mix for at least one of them.

After a 1-4 start, Minnesota has won its way out of contention for one of the so-called “can’t miss” QBs — namely Caleb Williams of USC and Drake Maye of North Carolina, who are likely to come off the board in the top two or three spots. Jayden Daniels of LSU was also a potential candidate for the Vikings, though his run to the Heisman Trophy may result in commissioner Roger Goodell calling his name well before Minnesota gets its turn to choose.

However, Michael Penix Jr. of the undefeated Washington Huskies could be both a great fit for the Vikings’ system/coaching staff as well as available in the late first round, where the team’s pick is most likely to fall. As such, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report on Friday, December 22, pitched Minnesota as a sensible landing spot for Penix next April.

Penix will turn 24 shortly after next year’s draft. Much like with Bo Nix, that can be viewed as a positive, particularly in this situation. With Kirk Cousins set to enter free agency and Joshua Dobbs benched, Minnesota doesn’t have a ready-made solution behind center. A more experienced signal-caller may be able to step in and claim the job sooner than later. Finally, the quarterback’s touch can be erratic based on poor mechanics. Too often, Penix can be seen throwing off his back foot, which creates less variability in the throws he makes. Fortunately, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is a former NFL quarterback, personal quarterback coach, NFL quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. The head coach also calls the plays in Minnesota. He can build a scheme around an incoming rookie and potentially mask any weaknesses.