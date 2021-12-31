Vikings’ Mike Zimmer’s Ideal Replacement QB for Kirk Cousins Revealed

After 53-man roster cuts in September, the Minnesota Vikings took swift action to re-sign quarterback Sean Mannion after the Seattle Seahawks cut the veteran quarterback.

The team had let Mannion, who backed up Kirk Cousins for two years go in the offseason. Minnesota seemed content with third-round pick Kellen Mond, Jake Browning or 2020 seventh-rounder Nate Stanley being the arms under Cousins.

But after getting a better look at their young quarterback core, the Vikings shifted gears. Browning and Stanley were cut and Mond has been the presumed third quarterback on the team’s depth chart.

In the wake of Cousins being ruled out of Sunday night’s primetime road game against the Green Bay Packers after testing positive for COVID-19, speculation circled whether Mond would get his shot with Mannion on the COVID-19 reserve list as well.

Coach Mike Zimmer quickly put those ruminations to rest.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

Zimmer Didn’t Consider Mond for Sunday Start

Cousins and Mannion essentially traded places on the COVID-19 list after Mannion was activated to the 53-man roster shortly after Cousins’ designation.

Zimmer said Mannion is the quarterback he’d play if Cousins ever missed a game throughout this season, The Athletic’s Chad Graff reported.

And Friday’s development gave confirmation to Zimmer’s previous commitment to Mannion.

In a December 31 press conference, Zimmer said Mannion would start, and that there wasn’t any consideration to play Mond instead.

“No there really wasn’t,” Zimmer said. “We knew Sean was coming back. Sean is extremely bright. He studies like crazy. He’s a great competitor. So he’s put in his time, he’s earned this opportunity and I think he’ll do great.”

The Vikings also signed Kyle Sloter as a practice arm this week after Mannion was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, December 27.

But after declaring Mannion as his starting quarterback, Zimmer showered Mannion with compliments heading into a game that could be the final say on Zimmer’s future with the Vikings.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!

Mannion Pushed Into Must-Win Scenario for Zimmer

Vikings ownership made expectations for this season public after coming off a 2020 season where Minnesota missed the playoffs.

“The Wilfs, who own the team, have pondered significant changes in the past, and seriously considered parting ways with head coach Mike Zimmer even after a playoff appearance two years ago, sources said. It is not lost on those within the organization how significant this season is to maintaining job security there,” CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported in September. “Zimmer’s coaching style can be grating for coaches and players, they have churned through coaches and coordinators over the years, and the pressure is on for them to have a much improved 2021.”

La Canfora added that ownership has “conveyed to some associates their expectation that the club be a playoff factor this season to fend off major changes.”

A loss on Sunday would eliminate the Vikings from the NFC Wild Card chase and render their Week 18 season finale against the Chicago Bears meaningless.

That may be enough for ownership to give Zimmer his resignation in-season and begin the interviewing process for a new head coach, which under trial rules this season began on Tuesday.

Mannion could be Zimmer’s final chance at saving grace and retaining his job. However, Mannion’s resume is unfitting to his seven years in the NFL.

He’s thrown a pass in five games in his entire career and hasn’t touched the playing field since 2019.

He has zero career touchdowns.

And it all hangs on Mannion, both the season and Zimmer’s job.

“I talk to the team all the time. I think they’re going to rally behind Sean,” Zimmer said. “They know how important this game is. They believe in Sean.”