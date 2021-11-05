Vikings Sign DE, Release Ideal Danielle Hunter Replacement After Setback

The Minnesota Vikings had an ideal Danielle Hunter replacement waiting in the wings, but a significant setback sent the Vikings back to the drawing board.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Jonah Williams was deemed a high-priority waiver add with the Vikings, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers all filing waiver claims for the second-year lineman. The Vikings won waiver priority over the Cardinals and Chargers, sending Williams to Minnesota, where the Vikings awaited a routine physical before signing him.

The physical didn’t go as planned.

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

Williams Fails Physical Due to Hernia

The Vikings released Williams unexpectedly on Thursday after he failed his team physical.

“Source said that DE Jonah Williams, who was claimed off waivers by the #Vikings on Wednesday, did not pass his physical on Thursday due to a hernia. That’s why he won’t be joining the Vikings,” the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson reported Thursday night.

The Vikings opted to sign veteran defensive end Nathan Orchard on Thursday. However, Williams had a strong chance of making an impact.

An uber-athletic lineman who can play any position on the defensive front, Williams ran a 4.67 40-time at his pro day, which would have ranked third among defensive linemen in the 2020 draft. His bench (30 reps), 20-yard shuttle (4.14 seconds) and three-cone drill (6.8 seconds) were all better than Hunter’s combine performances in 2017.

D.J. Wonnum figures to be the starter opposite of Everson Griffen for the remainder of the season. Patrick Jones II and Kenny Willekes could see some playing time while Orchard learns the defensive playbook.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!

Orchard Flies to Minnesota for Try Out After Child’s Birth

Orchard worked out with the Vikings on Wednesday that made him available to be signed on Thursday.

However, being signed to the Vikings was likely the second-best happening for Orchard this week.

“Cool story regarding DE Nate Orchard. His wife Maegan gave birth Tuesday in Salt Lake City around 9:30 p.m. Then Orchard flew out Wednesday morning to Minnesota to work out later that day with the #Vikings. Then today he was signed to practice squad and went through a practice,” Tomasson tweeted on Thursday.

Orchard can be activated to the 53-man roster in time for Sunday’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. However, the Vikings protected Willekes and cornerback Ty Smith this week, signaling they may prioritize activating those two players to fill the final two roster spots this week.

Orchard, a 2015 second-round pick, has bounced around the NFL in his five years in the league, playing for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and most recently the Washington Football team over the past two seasons.

He hasn’t started a game since 2017 but has proven to be a reliable depth player. In 46 career games, he’s tallied 85 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, six sacks and 16 quarterback hits.

Orchard hasn’t been active for a game since last November, when the Washington Football Team released him. He’s spent brief stints with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans since.