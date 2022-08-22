Insider Reveals 5-Time Pro Bowler’s Steep Asking Price With Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the few teams still in on acquiring five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

However, the NFL veteran’s asking price appears to be in the way of him striking a deal under a month before the season opener.

Suh Seeking $9 Million a Year in Free Agency: Insider

On August 21, The Athletic’s Las Vegas Raiders beat writer Tashan Reed reported that the Raiders also remain interested in Suh but his asking price remains an issue in contract talks.

Suh’s price that he’s brought to the negotiating table is a contract with an annual value of $9 million a year, Reed reported.

“There’s interest from the Raiders, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Athletic, but the issue is the price. Suh is seeking a contract with an annual value of $9 million per year. While he clearly has plenty of gas left in the tank — he hasn’t missed a regular season game since 2011 and is coming off back-to-back six sack seasons where he also defended the run well — he is 35 years old. It’s fair to question whether he can continue to be someone worth that sort of investment,” Reed wrote.

Suh’s asking price isn’t exorbitant when looking at his career earnings.

The second overall pick in the 2010 draft by the Detroit Lions has averaged $13.8 million per year, making over $166 million in his 12-year career, according to Spotrac.

Since entering the twilight of his playing career, Suh has taken single-year contracts with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers each of the past three seasons at an average annual value of $9.2 million.

Suh is one of the most consistent players in the league. He has not missed a game in the past 10 years.

But should the Vikings be willing to meet him closer to his asking price?

Is Suh Worth the Salary?

The case for Suh in Minnesota is simple. He’s been one of the most consistent defensive tackles in the league since 2010.

Suh won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, tallying 10 sacks and a fumble recovery touchdown in 16 games. He went on to earn three All-Pro mentions and helped the Lions make a pair of playoff appearances before joining the Miami Dolphins in 2015.

He hasn’t made a Pro Bowl since 2016, but Suh isn’t asking for a premier salary at his position. A $9 million, one-year contract would make Suh the 18th highest paid defensive tackle in the league, per Spotrac.

And while some question how much tread is left on the tires of a 35-year-old defensive tackle, Suh is coming off a 2021 campaign where he led the Buccaneers with 718 defensive snaps, 110 more snaps than the next most active defensive tackle.

Suh’s Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade has drastically declined from above 80.0 as a Pro Bowler to 49.4 in 2021 — calling into question whether he’s worth his contract.

But what Suh offers is veteran experience, which can’t be measured — and the Vikings are sparse in the defensive interior. Suh is a tried and true 3-4 defensive tackle and is accustomed to taking on the task of stopping the run. Suh could provide veteran experience and some depth behind Harrison Phillips and Dalvin Tomlinson.

Minnesota has roughly $7.8 million in cap space as of August 22 and would have to create more cap space to sign Suh at his current asking price. Meanwhile, there are concerns at center and backup quarterback that Minnesota is considering seeking outside players to remedy.

It was last reported the Vikings are not “remotely close” to reaching a deal with Suh, however, they remain the Vegas favorites to acquire the veteran defensive tackle.